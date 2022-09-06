A Magical Pumpkin Village Is Opening In Canada & It's Like Something From A Tim Burton Movie
The whole thing comes alive at night!
If you want to feel like the star of a Halloween movie, you can visit this pumpkin village in Canada that looks like the set of a Tim Burton film.
CitrouilleVille, in Saint-Zotique, Quebec, is a magical attraction with a seemingly endless amount of pumpkins and gourds.
Here, you'll find pumpkin houses you can walk through that make for the perfect fall photo op, as well as a corn maze to get lost in.
There's also a pumpkin saloon, pumpkin church and a pumpkin general store. The whole thing is like a Disney Halloween movie that's come to life!
There are so many cute Instagram-worthy opportunities here, including a red telephone booth, an antique carriage, a 1932 Cockshutt tractor, a kissing booth barn and more, all decorated with tons of perfect orange pumpkins.
You can even bring your dog to get in on a cute photo!
As far as food goes, there will be a food truck on-site selling lunchboxes with sandwiches, salads and veggies, drinks and snacks. There will also be baked sweet corn and popcorn available to purchase at the venue.
You can also bring your own lunch or snacks and have a spooky picnic under one of the tents on site.
The village opens on September 10 and will have tons of fun activities, like a puppet theatre, "pumpkin games," tractor tours and pumpkin decorating.
On Saturdays, you can stay until the sun goes down and see the village become even more enchanting as it lights up.
The cost to enter the village is $17.40 per adult, which gets you access to all the cute photo ops and activities like the corn maze and puppet show.
Food and some other activities (like pumpkin decorating and tractor rides) require tokens, which can be purchased online or at the site.
The village is located less than an hour from Montreal and about an hour and a half from Ottawa.
If you want to dress up, CitrouilleVille says that costumes are not only allowed, but encouraged! Don your spooky best and head to this pumpkin wonderland for the perfect fall outing.
CitrouilleVille
Price: $17.40 per adult
When: Opening September 10
Address: 560, 69th avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through a magical pumpkin world and feel like you've stepped into a Disney movie at this pumpkin village in Quebec.
Accessibility: Accessible to wheelchairs and strollers depending on weather conditions.