8 Things You Need To Know For September 8
Including the end of the Prairies manhunt & WTF is going on with 'Don't Worry, Darling.'
Off The Top: An American tourist received a massive fine for eating and drinking on the steps of a historic Roman fountain. Sure, inflation is bad, but paying $600 for an ice cream and beer seems a bit ridiculous.
In Case You Missed It
1. The Saskatchewan Manhunt Is Over After The Second Suspect Dies
Shortly after being taken into custody near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, yesterday afternoon, 32-year-old Myles Sanderson, the eldest of two brothers suspected of perpetrating a spree of stabbings in rural Saskatchewan on Sunday, died after experiencing medical distress. With 31-year-old Damien Sanderson succumbing to injuries on Monday, the threat of further violence has been abated. Now, as Helena Hanson reports, there are still numerous questions about exactly what happened.
- Go Deeper: As of Wednesday, motives for one of the most violent killing sprees in modern Canadian history are unclear, the RCMP's commanding officer for Saskatchewan said Wednesday. An independent investigation into Sanderson's death will be conducted.
- Context: The string of murders occurred across multiple locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, about a two-hour drive northeast from Saskatoon
2. What Yet Another Interest Rate Hike Means For Your Wallet
As expected, the Bank of Canada issued a fifth straight hike to its policy interest rate on Wednesday, raising the figure 75 base points for a new rate of 3.25%. As Tristan Wheeler writes, the strategy is designed to get the country's historic inflation in the wake of the pandemic back under control. With lending by Canada's financial institutions tied to the BoC's rate, one expert says that the change could add $36 a month for every $100K in variable mortgage — and we're still a ways off from reaching our target inflation rate.
3. Visiting Canada For The First Time? Avoid These Common Mistakes
Narcity's own Janice Rodrigues moved to Canada in March — so she knows a thing or two about the pitfalls facing newcomers to the Great White North. Tip No. 1: Don't move to Canada in the winter; you're in for a rude awakening. Tip No. 2: Ironically, you also don't want to stock up on too much winter clothes before you arrive (let's just say the coat you bought in Dubai might not actually be built for Canadian winters). Here's what else new Canadians and visitors alike should know before hopping on the next flight.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Happy International Literacy Day; imagine what your life would be like without being able to read this daily newsletter? For instance, you wouldn't be able to learn (and subsequently tell all of your friends) that today is also National Iguana Awareness Day. Imagine the awkwardness that might ensue if you didn't know that important information.
📽️ FILM FEST FRICTION
The Toronto International Film Festival officially starts today but it seems like everyone is still pretty focused on the drama coming out of the Venice Film Fest this week — particularly WTF is going on with Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry, Darling, starring the allegedly phlegmy Harry Styles and the seemingly estranged Florence Pugh. Josh Elliott has the deets on the off-screen drama.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
Go West, young Canadians. According to a recent study, the four most affordable places to rent in the Metro Vancouver area right now are Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey and Langley. Ashley Harris breaks down the cost of a one-bedroom apartment in each city.
🍂 FALL INTO AUTUMN
Whether you're a PSL acolyte or one of those kids who used to wear a lot of Nightmare Before Christmas merch in middle school, there's plenty of common ground to discover at this epic pumpkin village in Saint-Zotique, Quebec. For the full guide to CitrouilleVille, here's Katherine Caspersz.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Curly mopped Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo turns 20 years old today. The late Swedish DJ Avicii would have turned 33 today. Wiz Khalifa is 35 (and he'll tell you all about it when he sees you again). Pink turns 43. Hobbit actor Martin Freeman is 51. Longtime U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is 81. The late comedy legend Sid Caesar was born 100 years ago today.
