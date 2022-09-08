Police Say Myles Sanderson Has Died After Being Arrested & Taken To Custody
Police say he went into "medical distress."
Police in Saskatchewan have confirmed that the main suspect in Sunday's mass stabbings has died. He was pronounced dead shortly after being captured by authorities.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a press conference on Wednesday evening, Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said that the province was "breathing a collective sigh of relief, as Myles Sanderson is no longer at large."
"I can confirm that he is no longer a threat and there is no risk to the public related to this investigation," she continued.
Police say Sanderson was arrested near Rosthern, Saskatchewan, at about 3:30 p.m. CST.
His arrest came shortly after an alert was issued that a person with a knife was travelling in a vehicle near Wakaw, around 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
Sanderson was caught by police after being seen by an RCMP officer in an unmarked vehicle.
He was driving in a stolen white Chevy truck and travelling south on Highway 11, south of Rosthern. Police directed the vehicle off the road into a nearby ditch.
According to Blackmore, Sanderson went into "medical distress" shortly after he was arrested and taken into police custody.
"Nearby EMS were called by police to attend the scene and he was transported to a hospital in Saskatoon," she said.
The authorities say Myles Sanderson was pronounced dead at the hospital.
In response to reporters' questions on Wednesday, Blackmore said she could not "speak to the specific manner of death," noting that it would be part of the ongoing investigation.
Saskatoon Police and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will now conduct an independent investigation into Sanderson's death on Wednesday.
Sanderson was charged with multiple crimes, including three counts of first-degree murder, for his involvement in Sunday's stabbing rampage, which left 10 people dead and another 18 injured, some critically.
His death comes two days after it was confirmed that his brother Damien Sanderson, also charged with crimes related to the attacks, was found dead on Monday, September 5.
Damien's injuries were not believed to be self-inflicted. Police are yet to confirm any more details related to Damien Sanderson's death, including whether or not Myles is a suspect.
No update on Damien Sanderson's death was provided by the RCMP on Wednesday.
Police say investigations are ongoing at 13 different locations in communities on James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon, as well as the locations related to Myles Sanderson's death.
Blackmore concluded Wednesday's press conference by offering her condolences to those impacted by the events of the previous four days.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.