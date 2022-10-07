Saskatchewan Stabbings: RCMP Say Myles Sanderson Killed All Victims, Including His Brother
Saskatchewan RCMP have issued an update regarding the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan in early September. Police say that Damien Sanderson, as well as 10 others in James Smith Cree Nation and the surrounding area, were victims of homicide committed by Myles Sanderson.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On October 6, Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said that the police agency "had no information or indication that would suggest any violence was to occur" prior to the stabbings on September 4.
They found evidence that while Damien "was involved in the initial planning and preparation for the attacks," they are still looking into the extent of his involvement in the events of the day.
"After completing 250 interviews, processing over 670 exhibits, reviewing and following up on over 100 911 calls for service, investigators have determined… Damien Sanderson was a victim of homicide by Myles Sanderson," said Blackmore.
"Myles Sanderson committed all the homicides alone."
Police say this brings the total number of people killed by Myles Sanderson on September 4 to 11.
Myles himself died after going into "medical distress" while being taken into police custody on September 7. All charges related to the investigation into September 4 have subsequently been withdrawn by the Crown.
Investigators are still looking into the motives that prompted the crimes and why specifically some of the victims were targeted.
"This will take time to complete and, the reality is, we may never really know exactly why," said Blackmore. "Based on the large quantity of information, it will take months to provide a full timeline of all the events that took place prior to and following September 4th."
She noted that while there are "still many questions left unanswered," more will be revealed during the Coroner's inquest which will happen in 2023.
"The Saskatchewan Victim Services Unit continues to work closely with family members of victims and those affected by the incident to ensure ongoing support and communications are provided for their healing process to continue," police said.
