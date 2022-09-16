RCMP Say Myles Sanderson's Cause Of Death Isn't Known Because 'This Is Not A TV Drama'
"To speculate would be irresponsible."
RCMP said that Myles Sanderson's cause of death following the Saskatchewan stabbings still isn't known because "this is not a TV drama" and investigations take time.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On September 15, Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore released a statement about the ongoing investigation into the incidents that happened in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
"I am extremely proud of the police officers, civilian employees and public service employees who worked tireless hours to locate and apprehend Myles Sanderson," Blackmore said.
"The police officers who apprehended him are highly trained experts in their field but they are not medical experts or pathologists," she continued.
The assistant commissioner clarified that when she held a press conference on September 7 to announce that Sanderson had died after being taken into police custody, it wasn't known how he died.
Blackmore said the RCMP still doesn't know Sanderson's cause of death and doesn't have information about what led to his death.
Also, she noted that "to speculate would be irresponsible" and compromise the independent investigation that's currently underway.
"I ask you all to remember this is not a TV drama where we will have all of the answers by the end of the episode," Blackmore said. "Complex investigations of this nature take time and we look forward to providing further details once they have been confirmed."
Blackmore also thanked people from the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon communities for the "extremely helpful" information they've provided.
"I understand and appreciate there are still unanswered questions and we are fully committed to providing a detailed timeline once investigators have it completed," the RCMP official said.
After Sanderson's death, Blackmore said that there might never be answers to some questions about the stabbings.
"Unfortunately, now that Myles is deceased, we may never have an understanding of that motivation," she said. "His motivation may, at this time and forever, may only be known to Myles."
It was confirmed that 10 people were killed in the stabbings on September 4, not including Damien Sanderson who is also dead, and 18 people were injured.
After the attacks, RCMP released the identities of the victims who died and it was reported that those who were killed include a veteran, mom, widower and crisis worker.
