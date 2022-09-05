Saskatchewan Stabbings: Here's Everything We Know About What Happened & The Manhunt So Far
The two suspects are armed, dangerous and still at large.
Despite a "relentless" overnight search, police say Saskatchewan stabbing suspects Myles Sanderson and Damien Sanderson remain at large.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Speaking on Monday, September 5, Chief Evan Bray from the Regina Police Service said that attempts to catch the two men had been unsuccessful so far, "despite efforts through the night."
The men are suspects in a mass stabbing that took place on Sunday, September 4, which has left 10 people dead and 15 hospitalized, as well as more injured.
The attacks took place at 13 different locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon.
Some of the victims are believed to have been targeted, while others are thought to have been attacked by the men at random.
As police continue their search for the duo, who are believed to be armed and dangerous, here's everything we know so far:
What happened?
\u201cUpdate #4 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: Multiple stabbing victims, multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Early indications may be that victims are attacked randomly.\u201d— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMP Saskatchewan) 1662308431
During the early hours of Sunday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP received a call reporting a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation, located 60 kilometres east of Prince Albert.
Shortly after, they received more calls reporting additional stabbings at different locations across the same community.
Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson were named as suspects.
Several hours later, a Dangerous Persons Alert was issued by Saskatchewan RCMP to residents of the community and surrounding areas, urging the public to "seek immediate shelter and shelter in place."
By noon, the alert had been extended to the whole of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta. Residents were warned that two suspects were travelling in a vehicle and may have attacked some of their victims at random.
As many as 10 individuals had been confirmed dead by this time, while at least 15 victims had been hospitalized. Police believe even more people could have been hurt.
Saskatchewan RCMP confirmed that they are investigating incidents across 13 locations in the communities of the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
It is reported to be among the deadliest acts of mass violence Canada has ever seen.
Who are the suspects?
\u201cUpdate #5 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: \n\n#RCMPSK received a report the suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI.\u201d— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMP Saskatchewan) 1662316763
On Sunday, police named the suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Their relationship has not yet been confirmed.
Damien Sanderson is described by police as a 31-year-old male who is 5 foot 7, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Myles Sanderson is described as a 30-year-old male who is 6 foot 1, and 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
They are considered armed and dangerous.
A motive for the attacks has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.
Where are they now?
\u201cMonday, Sept 5th morning update. The two suspects are still at large, despite efforts through the night by @reginapolice and @RCMPSK. If anyone has information that would assist in locating and safely taking Myles and Damien Sanderson into custody, we urge you to call police.\u201d— Chief Evan Bray (@Chief Evan Bray) 1662385009
As of Monday morning, the two men remain at large.
In a video statement, Regina Chief of Police Evan Bray confirmed that despite overnight searches, officials had been unable to locate the suspects.
"We will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody," he said.
He urged anybody that may have information related to the suspects to contact police immediately.
"This is an ongoing, active investigation," he said.
The two men are believed to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.
Police say their current location and direction of travel remains unknown.
Because they are believed to be armed and dangerous, the public have been urged to take appropriate precautions.
"Do not leave a secure location," police said. "Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers."
Reactions
\u201cThe attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I\u2019m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1662334506
In a statement on Sunday, Justin Trudeau described feeling "shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon [...]."
He said Canadians would mourn with everybody impacted by the "tragic violence" and urged the public to listen to the advice of law enforcement.
"Those responsible for today’s abhorrent attacks must be fully brought to justice," he added.
Sharing a similar message, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said, "There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence."
He added, "All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families."
Speaking about the attacks, Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson said, "They were our relatives, friends. Mostly we're all related here, so it's pretty hard. It's pretty horrific," per CTV News.
Assembly of First Nations Chief RoseAnne Archibald also took to social media, adding, "My deepest condolences to the many families affected by today’s tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation #Saskatchewan."
She continued, "I’ve been in contact w/ Chief Wally Burns to ensure that his community’s needs are met [...]."
Anybody with information related to the attacks or the whereabouts of the suspects are urged to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.