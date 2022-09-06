Sask. Stabbing Suspect May Have Been Spotted & Police Want Locals To 'Seek Shelter'
Police have received reports of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson.
Police have shared an update on the whereabouts of Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Myles Sanderson, warning that he may have been spotted on James Smith Cree Nation.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a notice on Tuesday — several days after ten people were killed in the same area — RCMP confirmed that investigators had received reports of possible sightings of Myles Sanderson.
Those in the James Smith Cree Nation area have been urged to seek shelter or to shelter in place.
Anybody who believes they may have seen Sanderson is warned not to approach him. Instead, the public should contact 911 immediately.
Police continue to search for Myles Sanderson as of Tuesday afternoon.
\u201c\u26a0\ufe0fUpdate for Dangerous Person Alert for James Smith Cree Nation: Investigators have received reports of a possible sighting of suspect Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation. RCMP responding. If in area: seek shelter/shelter in place. DO NOT approach. 911 to report info.\u201d— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMP Saskatchewan) 1662486497
His brother, Damien Sanderson, was found dead on Monday. Police say his wounds are not believed to be self-inflicted. His body was found at around 11:30 a.m. near a property that police were investigating in James Smith Cree Nation.
Authorities are yet to confirm whether Myles is a suspect in Damien's death,
A series of stabbings on Sunday have left 10 people dead and 18 injured, some critically.
As of Monday, both men had been charged with multiple crimes.
Myles Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering a residence.
Damien Sanderson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering a residence.
A motive for the attacks has not yet been confirmed by police.
\u201c1/2 Update for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: Damien Sanderson has been located deceased. #RCMPSK continues to search for Myles Sanderson, who is 6 foot one inch and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be injured and seek medical attention.\u201d— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMP Saskatchewan) 1662418098
Saskatchewan RCMP says that Myles Sanderson may be injured and may attempt to seek medical help.
It is believed he may be driving a black Nissan Rogue SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.
He is described as a 30-year-old male who is 6 foot 1, and 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
CBC News reports that Sanderson has amassed 59 convictions for crimes over two decades. This includes assault, assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and robbery.
He also has a lifetime prohibited weapons ban, due to his violent past behaviour.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.