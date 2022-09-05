Number Of People Hurt In Saskatchewan Stabbing Spree Rises As The Manhunt Continues
Suspects have now been charged with a variety of serious offences, including first-degree murder.
Police in Saskatchewan have confirmed that the injury count continues to climb following a stabbing spree in the province on Sunday.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a new statement on Monday, September 5, Saskatchewan RCMP provided an update on the ongoing hunt for two suspects who remain at large, confirming that the number of people injured is growing.
"Investigators have confirmed there are ten deceased victims. We anticipate releasing further details about the victims later in the day," reads the report.
"In addition, there are now 18 individuals reported as injured," it continued.
\u201cSaskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore provides an update on the ongoing investigation into locating Myles Sanderson and Damien Sanderson.\u201d— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMP Saskatchewan) 1662405146
This is up from the previous report, released on Sunday, which said 15 people had been taken to hospitals with injuries from the stabbing spree. Police anticipated that this number would continue to grow as more victims came forward.
On Monday, authorities confirmed that the two suspects — Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson — remain at large.
Police say they are employing all available resources in an effort to find the two men, whose relationship is yet to be confirmed.
The men were last known to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI. The authorities believe they may now be in Regina, although this has not been confirmed.
As of Monday, both men face charges.
Myles Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering a residence.
Damien Sanderson is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering a residence.
\u201cUpdate #5 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: \n\n#RCMPSK received a report the suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI.\u201d— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMP Saskatchewan) 1662316763
"Warrants have been issued for their arrests. Further charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses," reads Monday's report.
Hundreds of police officers and staff are now involved in the manhunt, including operators taking 911 calls and tips, frontline officers patrolling streets and major crime units following up on evidence.
As of Sunday, the investigation was spread across 13 locations in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
Saskatchewan RCMP are receiving assistance from the Regina Police Service, Manitoba RCMP, Alberta RCMP, partner police agencies and the Province of Saskatchewan.
A dangerous person alert, initially issued on Sunday, is being extended until Myles and Damien Sanderson are located and arrested.
Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and watch out for any suspicious behaviour. Locals are urged to avoid picking up any hitchhikers or approaching possible suspects as they are thought to be armed and dangerous.
"For those returning home after long weekend travels, please look for evidence of suspicious activity at and around your home before entering it. If you note anything suspicious, report it to police," Monday's notice urges.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.