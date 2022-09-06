World Leaders Are Reacting To The Saskatchewan Stabbings & Here's What They've Said So Far
"Europe mourns with you."
Two days after the stabbings in Saskatchewan, global leaders and celebrities are offering their condolences.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The deadly mass killings have left 10 people dead as of Tuesday, with an additional 18 people injured, some critically.
One of the men charged following Sunday's attacks, Damien Sanderson, has been found dead, while his brother Myles remains at large.
As the manhunt for Myles continues, Trudeau has urged all Canadians to follow advice from the police and thanked the first responders for their effort.
The Canadian PM is not the only one speaking up though. Global and local politicians have shared messages expressing their shock and sending condolences.
Here's a look at just a few of them:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
\u201cThe attacks at James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan are truly heart-breaking.\n\nOur thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones.\n\nCatherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W\u201d— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) 1662450991
Prince William and Kate Middleton are recognized for being in the know with matters around the globe and they were among the world leaders to offer their condolences to Canada.
The couple recently put out a statement calling Sunday's attacks "truly heart-breaking."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these horrific acts and all those that have lost loved ones. Catherine and I send our best wishes to the people of Canada. W," the tweet read.
Ursula von der Leyen
\u201cHorrified by the deadly attacks committed in Saskatchewan today.\n\nDear @JustinTrudeau, dear Canadian people, Europe mourns with you. \n\nI hope the perpetrators will soon be apprehended and brought to justice.\n\nI will pay my tribute to the victims when I\u2019m in Saskatoon in 2 weeks.\u201d— Ursula von der Leyen (@Ursula von der Leyen) 1662373626
The German politician and president of the European Commission shared a tweet stating she was "horrified" by the deadly attacks.
"Dear Justin Trudeau, dear Canadian people, Europe mourns with you," she stated before adding that she hopes the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.
Maia Sandu
\u201cDeeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the cruel stabbing attack in #Saskatchewan\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6. We stand with the people of #Canada and offer our heartfelt condolences to the families & friends of the victims and wishes for speedy recovery to those injured.\u201d— Maia Sandu (@Maia Sandu) 1662395884
The President of Moldova said she was "deeply saddened" by the news coming out of Canada at the weekend.
"We stand with the people of Canada and offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victims and wishes for speedy recovery to those injured," she said in a statement on Twitter.
Katalin Novák
\u201c\ud83c\udff4I was deeply shocked by the news coming from #Saskatchewan, \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 #Canada. I want to offer my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the heinous attacks. My thoughts and prayers are with the relatives of the victims and the people of Saskatchewan!\u201d— Katalin Nov\u00e1k (@Katalin Nov\u00e1k) 1662358501
The Hungarian president said she was deeply shocked by the news from Canada and offered her condolences.
"My thoughts and prayers are with the relatives of the victims and the people of Saskatchewan," she wrote.
Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson
\u201cI'm shocked and saddened by the news of knife attacks in Saskatchewan. My wife @elizajreid and I send our condolences to @GGCanada Mary Simon and the Canadian people. Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones and those who are injured.\u201d— President of Iceland (@President of Iceland) 1662399229
The President of Iceland also made a statement on Twitter.
In it, he shared that he was shocked and saddened by the news of the knife attacks.
"Our thoughts are with those who have loved ones and those who are injured."
Krišjānis Kariņš
\u201cViolence is deplorable in all its forms, there is no excuse for such a brutal crime. Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the deadly attack in #Saskatchewan #Canada. Latvia stands with Canada, wishing for a speedy recovery of the injured. \n@JustinTrudeau \ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\uddfb\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\u201d— Kri\u0161j\u0101nis Kari\u0146\u0161 (@Kri\u0161j\u0101nis Kari\u0146\u0161) 1662361045
The Prime Minister of Latvia called out the brutal attack.
"Violence is deplorable in all its forms, there is no excuse for such a brutal crime," he stated.
He went on to say that the country stands with Canada and wished all those who were injured a "speedy recovery".
Meanwhile, politicians closer to home have also spoken up.
Premier Doug Ford called it a "terrifying situation" and said that "his heart breaks" for anyone who lost a loved one or who has been injured.
Toronto Mayor John Tory also called it a terrible tragedy.
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe put out a video condemning the attack.
"Yesterday's attacks were horrific beyond anything any of us could have imagined," he said.
