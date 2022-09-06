8 Things You Need To Know For September 6
Including the decline of a retail giant & buying your very own bell tower.
In Case You Missed It
1. What We Know About The Stabbing Spree in Saskatchewan
The situation is still fluid but police have confirmed that one of the two brothers sought in a spree of killings in rural Saskatchewan was found deceased on Monday. The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was located on James Smith Cree Nation with injuries that did not appear self-inflicted, per the RCMP. Sanderson's younger brother, 30-year-old Myles, remains at large as of this writing. Helena Hanson has the latest updates from this sad chapter.
- Context: Not including Sanderson, 10 individuals have died as a result of the spree, which spanned multiple locations several hundred kilometres northwest of Saskatoon in rural Saskatchewan. An additional 18 people have sustained injuries, again not including the two accused.
- What Else? Sarah Rohoman reports that the flag on the Peace Tower in Ottawa will be flown at half-mast following this weekend's events. Here's what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to say.
2. Did You Make This Year's List Of Richest Canadians? (No.)
Forbes has updated its vaunted billionaires list for 2022, seeking to quantify and rank the ever-changing net worths of the planet's richest inhabitants. Thanks to his numerous ventures in the tech world, Elon Musk ranks No. 1 overall with approximately US$219 billion — which is, uh, a lot. Canada has its own cadre of exceedingly well-heeled capitalists, of course. Starting with Shopify co-founder Tobi Lutke (US$5 billion) at No. 10, Helena Hanson ranks Canada's richest individuals.
- Silver Lining? With the net worths of the mega-wealthy surging during the pandemic, Canada has rolled out a new Luxury Items Tax that specifically targets uber-pricy cars, boats and planes, Janice Rodrigues reports. Here's how that works.
3. Bed Bath & Beyond's CFO Fell To His Death In The Wake Of Bad News
These are dark times for home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Days after reports that the one-time big-box giant would close over 100 stores and lay off 20% of its corporate staff in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy, the company's chief financial officer died after falling from the balcony of his NYC skyscraper. As Helena Hanson notes, 52-year-old Gustavo Arnal was recently named as a defendant in a massive class action suit alleging his participation in a $1.2 billion pump-and-dump scheme involving the volatile meme stock.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Maybe this is less a holiday than the ultimate anti-holiday but with kids of all ages returning to school in most corners of Canada today, consider this a call for patience while navigating the roads. There are going to be a lot of excited students and stressed parents out there; make sure you're following all the traffic rules and try to grant everyone a little extra time and space if you can.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
For just $725K, you can live out the ultimate Hunchback of Notre Dame fantasy inside your very own bell tower. Madeline Forsyth breaks down why this former church turned into a stunning four-bedroom home is a country dream come true.
🍂 FALL INTO AUTUMN
While you're en route to check out that converted church home in Warsaw, Ontario, you may as well make a full road trip out of it by exploring seven of Ontario's natural wonders that are made all the more beautiful by the changing leaves and crisp fall weather.
🚫 TOTAL RECALL
Thousands of baby strollers have been recalled in Canada and the U.S. over a potential "fingertip amputation hazard," Lisa Belmonte reports. Check in with new parents in your life to see if anyone is currently using this particular brand of stroller.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Canada's Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open finalist, only turns 20 years old today. Idris Elba, most recently of that genie movie that apparently no one saw, celebrates a half-century on earth today. Whether or not white men can jump, the great Rosie Perez turns 58. Even at 64, it's unclear whether Jeff Foxworthy is smarter than a fifth grader. Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters is 79.
