Saskatchewan Stabbings: The Peace Tower Flag Will Be At Half-Mast In Memory Of The Victims
Condolences are coming in from around the country.
Justin Trudeau has announced that the flag at the Peace Tower in Ottawa will fly at half mast for two days after the deadly rampage of stabbings in Saskatchewan.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Monday, September 5, the PM tweeted about the attacks that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 15 others.
"Today and tomorrow, the flag on the Peace Tower will be flown at half-mast — in memory of those who lost their lives during yesterday's attacks in Saskatchewan, and in solidarity with everyone affected by this violence. All Canadians are there for you," he wrote.
Late on Sunday, September 4 — the day the attacks took place — Trudeau issued a statement calling the violence "horrific" and said that he was "shocked and devastated."
"As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured," he said.
"As this is an unfolding situation, I encourage everyone in the area to listen to the advice of law enforcement to take shelter and follow the proper precautions," Trudeau advised.
"If you have any information or tips for the police, please call 911. The RCMP in Saskatchewan are posting all their latest updates on their website."
He also thanked first responders and the leaders in James Smith Cree Nation, where some of the stabbings took place.
"To James Smith Cree Nation and the people of Saskatchewan: You are in our thoughts. We are here to support you during this difficult time," he said.
On social media, other Canadians and leaders expressed their shock and sorrow over the deadly event.
"My deepest condolences to the many families affected by today's tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation #Saskatchewan," tweeted Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald.
"I've been in contact with Chief Wally Burns to ensure that his community's needs are met under their declared state of emergency."
"There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence," tweeted Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in a thread. "All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families."
"The violence and deaths in Saskatchewan horrify us all," tweeted NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. "We stand with the loved ones who must now experience this unimaginable grief. In the days ahead, millions of Canadians mourn with you as we all struggle to understand such destruction."
"We are all devastated to hear of the acts of senseless violence committed in our province and our thoughts are with all those who are grieving," wrote the Saskatchewan Roughriders. "Our team, and our entire province, grieves with you."
The suspects, Myles Sanderson and Damien Sanderson, remain at large.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.