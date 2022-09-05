Saskatchewan Stabbings: Trudeau Urges Canadians To Follow All Advice From Police
Police are still trying to locate the two suspects, who have killed 10 people and injured more.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken out following a series of deadly stabbings in Saskatchewan, describing what happened as "horrific" and "tragic."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a statement shared on Sunday, September 4, Trudeau said he was "shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more."
Describing the events as "tragic violence," he said Canadians will mourn with the people of Saskatchewan and sent well-wishes to the many people who have been injured.
As police have yet to apprehend the suspects involved in the stabbings — who are believed to be armed and dangerous — Trudeau also urged caution.
"As this is an unfolding situation, I encourage everyone in the area to listen to the advice of law enforcement to take shelter and follow the proper precautions," he said. "If you have any information or tips for the police, please call 911."
The prime minister took a moment to thank the emergency services involved in Sunday's events, too.
\u201cWe are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1662334506
"I thank the first responders for their hard work to apprehend the suspects, protect people, and treat the injured," he said.
He went on to add that the federal government had been in communication with the James Smith Cree Nation community and is "ready to assist in any way we can."
Turning his attention to the two men believed to be responsible for Sunday's "abhorrent" attacks, he reiterated that they must be brought to justice.
The two suspects — Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson — are thought to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI.
As of Monday morning, police were still looking for the suspects and continued to urge Canadians all over the country to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
Their location and direction of travel remain unknown.
The two men are believed to have been involved in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan on Sunday morning, which left 10 people dead, 15 people hospitalized and more injured.
Police say their investigation is currently spread across 13 locations in the communities of the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan.
\u201cUpdate #5 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: \n\n#RCMPSK received a report the suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI.\u201d— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMP Saskatchewan) 1662316763
"Let me be clear, we are still looking for the two suspects. We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and our neighbouring provinces to be vigilant," read Sunday's RCMP report.
Those in the immediate area are warned not to leave secure locations and not to approach suspicious individuals. "Do not pick up hitchhikers," police urged.
Saskatchewan RCMP say they believe some of the victims were specifically targeted by the suspects, while others were attacked at random.
The police report concluded by saying, "Our thoughts are with the many victims — deceased and injured — their families, friends and communities. It's horrific what has occurred in our province today."
"Know that the Saskatchewan RCMP is committed and will remain committed to use every resource we have to locate and arrest these two individuals."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
