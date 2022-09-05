Saskatchewan Stabbing Rampage: 10 People Are Dead & The Suspects Are Still Out There
Many more have been injured, with 15 people being transferred to hospitals.
Police in Saskatchewan have confirmed that at least 10 people have died and many more have been injured following a series of stabbings northeast of Saskatoon.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a police report issued on Sunday, September 4, the Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer shared details of what they described as a "serious incident" that took place on the same day.
At least 15 people have been taken to hospital, and several other victims may have been injured, according to the RCMP.
Police say they are "actively looking" for two suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson.
Damien Sanderson is described as a 31-year-old male who is 5 foot 7, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Myles Sanderson is described by police as a 30-year-old male, 6 foot 1, and 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Both men are considered to be armed and dangerous. They may be driving a black Nissan Rogue SUV with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.
It is not clear where exactly they are heading.
\u201cUpdate #5 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: \n\n#RCMPSK received a report the suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI.\u201d— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMP Saskatchewan) 1662316763
What happened?
At around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, Saskatchewan RCMP received a call reporting a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation, located around 60 kilometres east of Prince Albert.
Minutes later, they received several calls reporting additional stabbings at different locations within the community.
Shortly after, a Dangerous Persons Alert was issued to residents of the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities, urging the public to "seek immediate shelter and shelter in place."
In the hours that followed, a Dangerous Persons Alert was extended to the entire province of Saskatchewan before being sent out to Manitoba and Alberta, too.
By noon, police confirmed that 10 people were dead, and their investigation spread across 13 communities.
They said that some victims were targeted, while others are believed to have been "attacked randomly."
\u201cUpdate #4 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: Multiple stabbing victims, multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Early indications may be that victims are attacked randomly.\u201d— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMP Saskatchewan) 1662308431
Many more victims have been injured, and 15 individuals have been transported to various hospitals in the region.
The police say more may have been hurt too, and ask anybody who hasn't already spoken to them to call the RCMP as soon as possible.
The leaders of James Smith Cree Nation have declared an official state of emergency in the area.
"Let me be clear, we are still looking for the two suspects," read Sunday's police statement. "We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and our neighbouring provinces to be vigilant."
"At this point, we don't know if they have changed vehicle since this morning," police said yesterday.
Their location and direction of travel remain unknown as of Monday.
Canadians across the country are asked to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.