One Suspect In The Saskatchewan Stabbings Has Been Found Dead —The Other Remains At Large

His injuries are not believed to have been self-inflicted.

Myles Sanderson. Right: Damien Sanderson.

Police have confirmed that one of two suspects in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan has been found dead.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

In a report shared on Monday, Saskatchewan RCMP announced that Damien Sanderson, 31, had been found dead. CBC News reports that his injuries are not believed to have been self-inflicted.

His body was reportedly discovered in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation at around 11:30 a.m. on September 5. He was found near a property that police were investigating.

Myles Sanderson, who has now been identified as Damien Sanderson's brother, remains at large.

Police believe 30-year-old Myles may have sustained injuries and may attempt to seek medical attention, although this has not been confirmed.

Speaking on Monday, Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore warned that although he may be injured, "this does not mean he is not dangerous." She explained that Myles has a significant criminal record, including crimes against people and property.

It is not yet clear whether Myles is a suspect in Damien's death.

As of Monday, both men faced charges.

Myles Sanderson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering a residence.

Damien Sanderson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of breaking and entering a residence.

Police say further charges are expected as the investigation into what happened on Sunday progresses.

During Sunday's attacks, 10 people were killed. A further 18 people were injured, four of whom are in a critical condition in hospital.

The authorities say their investigation spans 13 locations in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Police continue to operate under the assumption that Myles Sanderson may be in Regina. He could be driving a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI. It's not known if he is travelling with anyone else.

Addressing the country on Monday, ahead of the most recent police briefing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his condolences.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all Canadians, are with those who've lost loved ones, and with those who are injured," he said.

"This kind of violence, or any kind of violence, has no place in our country."

Ottawa's Peace Tower flag has been lowered to half-mast in memory of those who lost their lives during Sunday's attacks, and in solidarity with those affected by the violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

