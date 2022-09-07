Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Saskatchewan Stabbing Suspect Myles Sanderson Has Been Found & Taken Into Custody, RCMP Say

"There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation."

Myles Sanderson. Right: RCMP vehicles along a highway in Saskatchewan.

The suspect in the Saskatchewan stabbings, Myles Sanderson, has been found and taken into custody by the RCMP.

At 4:05 p.m. CST on Wednesday, September 7, Saskatchewan RCMP posted an update on Twitter about the search for Sanderson following stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon that killed and injured multiple people.

"Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today," the police service said in a tweet.

"There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation."

The Dangerous Persons Alert that had been issued by Melfort RCMP earlier in the day is now cancelled.

That alert advised people in the Wakaw area to seek immediate shelter, shelter in place, use caution allowing others into their residence, not leave a secure location, not pick up hitchhikers and not approach suspicious persons.

At the time, RCMP said an individual was reported to be armed with a knife and travelling in a 2008 White Chevrolet Avalanche that was reported stolen out of Wakaw around 2:10 p.m. CST on Wednesday, September 7.

Rosthern, where Sanderson was taken into custody by police, is about 44 kilometres west of Wakaw.

It is also around 65 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

"The Saskatchewan RCMP would like to thank the public for their diligence in providing pertinent information about potential sightings of Myles Sanderson," police said in a statement.

Damien Sanderson, the other suspect police were searching for, was found dead in James Smith Cree Nation on Monday, September 5. It was reported that his injuries weren't believed to have been self-inflicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

