Sask. Stabbing Victims Include A Veteran, Mom, Widower & Crisis Worker
A "young teen" was also hurt, among many others.
The RCMP has confirmed the names of the deceased victims who were killed during Sunday's mass stabbings in Saskatchewan.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a report shared on Wednesday — three days after the attacks — police and the coroner's service released the identities of those killed "as a result of the September 4, 2022, stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Saskatchewan."
Police have said they will not confirm the relationships between any of the individuals identified.
According to CTV News, among the dead is 78-year-old Wesley Petterson, a widower from Weldon.
Earl Burns, also confirmed to be among the victims, was a veteran, according to The Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association.
Lana Head, a mother, was 49. One of her daughters said, "My mother didn’t deserve that. It’s so sad. I love you mom. I know you’ll be watching over all of us," per CTV News.
Another victim, Lydia Gloria Burns, reportedly died after attending the scene of the attacks as a first responder. Her brother says she was a frontline worker in James Smith Cree Nation, and she is being remembered as a respected elder who supported people in the community with addictions.
"Victims Services continues to work closely with Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes and communicate with the families of the deceased and injured victims," police said on Wednesday.
The Saskatchewan RCMP were given permission from several families of the deceased to share photos of their loved ones, which have been permitted for use in the media.
Sunday's attacks killed 10 people in total, not including suspect Damien Sanderson who has also been confirmed dead.
An additional 18 people were hurt, some critically. The authorities have confirmed that among the injured is a "young teen." The identities of the people who were injured have not been confirmed, but police say both men and women were harmed.
Here's a list of the deceased as of Wednesday, September 7:
Thomas Burns
Saskatchewan RCMP | Handout
Thomas Burns was 23 years old and lived on James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan.
Carol Burns
Saskatchewan RCMP | Handout
Carol Burns was of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan, and was 46 years old.
Gregory Burns
Saskatchewan RCMP | Handout
Gregory Burns lived on James Smith Cree Nation and was 28 years old.
Lydia Gloria Burns
Saskatchewan RCMP | Handout
Lydia Gloria Burns, who was 61 years old, lived on James Smith Cree Nation.
Bonnie Burns
Saskatchewan RCMP | Handout
Bonnie Burns, 48, lived on James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan.
Earl Burns
Earl Burns, 66 years old, also lived on James Smith Cree Nation.
Lana Head
Saskatchewan RCMP | Handout
Lana Head, of James Smith Cree Nation, was 49 years old.
Christian Head
Saskatchewan RCMP | Handout
Christian Head, 54, was also of James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan.
Robert Sanderson
Saskatchewan RCMP | Handout
Robert Sanderson, who was 49, lived on James Smith Cree Nation.
Wesley Petterson
Saskatchewan RCMP | Handout
78-year-old veteran Wesley Petterson lived in Weldon, Saskatchewan
As of Wednesday, police continue to search for Myles Sanderson, who has been charged with crimes related to Sunday's attacks.
He continues to evade police, despite an ongoing search.
In its most recent notice, Saskatchewan RCMP said, "As the whereabouts of Myles Sanderson remain unknown, [an] emergency alert is active for the entire province and we continue to urge the public to take appropriate precautions."