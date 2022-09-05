8 Things You Need To Know For September 5
Including a movie rental revival & how to make your 3-hour airport wait a little more bearable.
Good morning — My name is Kathleen and I'm a Copy Editor here at Narcity. I'll be filling in for Andrew this holiday Monday! ☕
Off The Top: '90s babies rejoice! Blockbuster is back… sort of. A new bar opened in Florida boasting $1 movie rentals and the iconic yellow-and-blue decor. Because where else will you find every Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen movie ever made?
In Case You Missed It
1. The Lap Of (Affordable) Luxury: Airport Edition
Ever looked longingly at that airport lounge escalator only to wish your economy ticket read "business"? Narcity's Ali Millington bought her way into a premium lounge at Pearson to rate the services, food and facilities. If you're a traveller who likes to have a drink (or three) before your flight, this upgrade is money well spent — before you beat it back to coach.
2. CRA Hackers Find A New Kind Of Payout
As if the pandemic hasn't been hard enough, over 45,000 Canadians had their CRA accounts compromised by fraudsters. Helena Hanson reports that 12,700 accounts were targeted specifically by false CERB claims. One of the victims has filed a class-action lawsuit against the government agency seeking compensation after the security breach. He says $8K worth of CERB applications were made on his behalf.
- Wait, What? Since CRA accounts hold such sensitive information — think SINs and bank account details — the hackers left people vulnerable to identity theft and further fraudulent charges.
3. Toronto Homebuyers Are On A Shopping Spree & It's Still So Expensive
More homes were sold in August, up 15% from July, but the market is still trending downward since last year, Patrick Gilson explains. Across the GTA, there are fewer listings on the market compared to 2021, yet the average price has inched its way over the $1 million mark.
- Go Deeper: Toronto's rental board is calling on the feds to help housing affordability, suggesting longer amortization periods to counter the inflated market.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Labour Day in Canada dates back to the 1872 printers' strike in Toronto. Fighting for nine-hour workdays (as opposed to 12), celebrations held in support of the strike movement gave way to what now marks the last day you can wear white. Next up: the four-day workweek.
✈️ FRUGAL FLIGHTS
Looking to save on airfare? Sameen Chaudhry recaps Google's top tips for scoring cheap seats so you can take that vacation without busting your budget.
🍂 FALL VIEWS
As summer comes to a close, it's time to start planning those autumn expeditions before it gets too cold. Charlie Hart rounds up Alberta's most scenic lakes to visit in the fall, and you can even avoid the tourist-ridden Lake Louise.
🌽 CORN-Y BUT CUTE
Forgive the pun, but who doesn't love a good corn maze? Start September with a trip to one of these 11 a-maze-ing adventures across Canada, compiled by Katherine Caspersz.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Michael Keaton of Batman fame turns 71 today. Freddie Mercury was surprisingly a Virgo. American outlaw Jesse James was born on this day 175 years ago. Papa Elf Bob Newhart is an impressive 93. Royal lothario Louis XIV was also born today, back in 1638.
