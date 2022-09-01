A Blockbuster-Themed Bar Just Opened In Florida & Yes, You Can Rent $1 Movies
It's giving childhood memories. 📼
It was probably one of the most devastating moments in a millennial's life when Blockbuster closed down all but one store, which is located in Bend, Oregon. Now, Floridians in Tampa will be able to experience it all over again — the adult way.
There's a new bar that just opened in Pinellas Park that is giving all the nostalgia you could wish for. From comedies to dramas and even a whole section on Bat Man, you can rent movies like it's the '90s-'00s.
Just like in the old days, the movies are only $1 and the best part is, they don't charge a "rewinding" fee. The staff replied to a comment on their Instagram page that there will be machines ready to do that for you.
The owner, Billy Dieli, confirmed the doors are open and that it's more than just a movie rental hot spot, but also a bar, food, and game station.
Dieli said there are "hotdogs and frozen options" as well as video games, vintage Ninja Turtles, comics, board games and cards for the perfect hang-out spot with your friends.
The decoration is close to what the original franchise was like. The logo is similar and he made sure to decorate it with the same yellow and blue colors, as well.
The establishment is also going to have merchandise with pint glasses with pins that you can accessorize with and pretend to be a real employee.
They don't sell DVD players, so you'll have to find a way to play the films if you don't have one, but Dieli replied to a follower on social media and said he was looking into getting extra ones.
As the venue is new, the owner is still sorting out some fun ideas to bring to the community and possibly make you miss your childhood more than you ever have before.
Beerbusters Movie Bar
Price: $1 Movie Rentals
Address: 6836 N. Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL
Why You Need To Go: It's a nostalgic twist on the famous franchise, Blockbuster, and an exciting new hangout spot in Tampa.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible