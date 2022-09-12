This Hidden Bar Near Atlanta Gives Modern-Day Great Gatsby Vibes
Ask about the secret cocktail menu at this gas station turned speakeasy. 🍸
It might be time to dust off that 2011 flapper costume for a true Prohibition-era experience. Enter The Third Door, a former filling station that's become a secret bar-by-night. This retro-inspired hideaway just outside Atlanta has all the Great Gatsby flair one could wish for.
This restored 1920s gas station holds true to the speakeasy concept as a daytime business that transforms into the Roaring Twenties by nightfall. Located on Church Street, it's tucked off the lively Marietta Square — making it a perfect spot for post-shopping drinks.
The Third Door brings the "Jazz Age" to life, regularly hosting live music and entertainment after the sun sets.
Once you step through the alley entrance, you're swept into a time machine of tin ceilings, prestigious cocktails, original polished American pine-wood bars, Victorian chaises and a gallery complete with stage curtains.
After hours of dancing Daisy Buchanan-style (and sipping on her namesake cocktail), you can step outside to the pump yard for some fresh air and fun.
Through giant glass garage doors, you'll enter a wonderland of games, open-air seating and drinks served from vintage mobile bars courtesy of The Third Door's sister brand, Temperance Trailers.
If you like to splurge on lavish libations, The Third Door is your go-to.
Sip on pure elegance with one-of-a-kind elixirs like the "Inner Demons" — mezcal, amaro, lime, mango and tamarind or the "Gatecrasher" — rye, East India Sherry, amaro, black pepper, Peychaud's Bitters and an absinthe rinse (whatever that is). There's even rumor of a secret cocktail menu.
The speakeasy also offers nonalcoholic beverages on its "no-proof" menu. The "Shandy" is a citrusy beer-based drink topped with passionfruit, whereas the "Bearcat" offers more herbal notes — Seedlip Garden, lime, aloe and mint.
Next time you're in the mood to travel back in time, hit up this late-night hideaway, open from 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
The Third Door
Price: $8+, signature cocktails run $12.
Address: 131 Church St., Marietta, Georgia.
Why You Need To Go: Channel your inner Gatsby at this hidden speakeasy with stylish cocktails and modern flair.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 14, 2020.