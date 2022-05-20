NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

texas bar

There's A Hidden Bar Inside A Texas Grocery Store & It's Behind A Secret Refrigerator Door

I put on my jewelry just to go to the Bodega. ️🎶

Texas Staff Writer
A person stands in front of Bodega in Ft. Worth, TX. Right: One of the refrigerators at Bodega.

@bodegawest7th | Instagram

People have always loved a good speakeasy, and even today, they still quietly pop up in all sorts of venues across the Lone Star State, despite alcohol no longer outlawed.

One of the latest to open is a Texas grocery store, Bodega, in Fort Worth, TX. This isn't the first unique speakeasy we've seen recently, however, there's one nearby inside an "out of order" laundromat.

NIghtlife lovers' favorite venues are becoming more and more under wraps, as owners are innovating their methods of opening up top-secret establishments.

Bodega from the outside looks like a fully-stocked convenience store guests can stop in during or after a fun night on West 7th, where you can order a late-night sandwich or grab some munchies.

However, behind one of the refrigerator doors, is an access point to a full-service bar and a nightclub that throws some loud parties.

There's a stage for local DJs to hold themed nights or for DFW music acts to rock out for a performance. The expansive dance floor is one of the club's most popular attractions.

Every few days the speakeasy throws events that offer discounted shots and drinks, too.

If you're down for a more laidback speakeasy experience, there's plush leather seating all around the room. You can also play pool and shuffleboard at the different tables around the speakeasy.

It's not all about dancing and turning up until you can't anymore; every once and a while the bar holds sports parties, open mic opportunities, and comedy nights.

