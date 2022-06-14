This Library In Orlando Is Really A Hidden Bar & It's Actually Hard To Find
A secret social gathering you'll want to be a part of.
Tucked away inside the Phoenix Building in downtown Orlando, lies a secret bar you wouldn't even know existed because it looks like a library upon entering.
Behind a hidden bookcase door is a Prohibition-era-themed saloon, and it's so vintage! The building was built back in the 1800s and there's still furniture that's as old as the building.
When you walk in, you'll take the elevator up to the third floor and enter the world of Mather's Social Gathering.
The location, the service, spot on 🙌@matherssocialgathering
The modern-day speakeasy has rules to follow, such as a dress code, and you can find it on their website.
"It's sexy in here, but please no sexy time," the list states.
From picturesque hanging chairs to bathtub gin that actually comes in a mini bathtub, the interior design and the cocktails bring the place to life as it's jazzed with live music.
They have classic cocktails and small bites to enjoy, while you hang out in the large third-floor area.
Mather's Social Gathering takes pride in the alluring ambiance of the time period vibe, they even have burlesque shows that grew popular back in the mid to late 1800s.
They have weekly events, such as Whiskey Wednesdays and Dueling Piano nights, and even private events.
The secret spot is typically closed on Sundays and Mondays, but you can contact them to schedule a private gathering on that day.
This venue also allows for bottle service and has an extensive main bar.
It makes for an exciting date night or even a fun way to socialize with your friends and get transported back into the history books for a night of "prohibited" drinking. Be sure to be safe, and drink responsibly, if you do partake in all the action!
Mather's Social Gathering
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cheeseboards and bar bites
Address: 3 Phoenix Building, 30 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando, FL 32801
Why You Need To Go: You can have a fun night out discovering the undiscoverable in downtown Orlando at this unique speakeasy that's located in an authentic building with vintage decor and an exciting Prohibition-era theme. Here, you can also find awesome entertainment that fits in with the theme's time period.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible