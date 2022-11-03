A New Florida Taco Spot Has A Hidden Bar & Buffalo Bills Players Were Some Of The First To Go
Post Malone had something to do with it. 👀
There's a new hidden bar in Orlando, FL and it's not your typical speakeasy. Taco Kat opened on October 18, and not only are they a spot for Mexican cuisine, but they've already seen star-studded customers like NFL's Buffalo Bills players.
The restaurant looks like any other place to get fresh tacos until you start to see people walking into a freezer and out of a vending machine.
Sounds odd, right? Well, it's actually a secret door to their unrevealed nightclub, and it's already been getting all the buzz.
Soon after they opened, there was a Post Malone concert in the city, and after Bills' Offensive Lineman, Dion Dawkins and Football Guard, Rodger Saffold, came to the Sunshine State to see the performance, they made a special appearance at the new bar.
Dawkins commented on a video posted from the club, "A f*king night 🫡🫡🫡".
From horchata to agua fresca, they serve up traditional beverages, as well as fresh ingredients for their Sonoran taco specialty.
They have different variations of the cuisine from carne asada to pollo asado, and they also sell quesadillas as well as burritos.
Though their meals and drinks are getting rave reviews, people can't get enough of the hidden room. The club also has a lot of influences from their culture, like a decorated wall full of Jarritos, a famous Mexican soft drink.
You can choose bottle service, and if you don't want to go into the speakeasy, but you're still interested in trying out some libations, you can still order at the food desk in front of the restaurant.
This new spot is gaining popularity fast and could possibly be a future Orlando staple.
Taco Kat
Price: Not listed.
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 11 S. Court Ave., Orlando, FL
Why You Need To Go: It's a delicious spot to grab tacos and drinks, and even check out their hidden speakeasy. This venue has already caught the attention of some NFL players and is becoming all the buzz.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible