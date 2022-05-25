NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

best new restaurants atlanta

Atlanta’s New Speakeasy Pop-Up Feels Like An Underground Tropical Jungle Paradise

This disco jungle has "hot girl summer" vibes.

Georgia Staff Writer
​The flower ceiling with a hanging disco ball. Right: A woman in a green jacket sips a cocktail in front of a flower wall.

@cashleymari3 | Instagram

Playa Pig, a brand new tropical-themed pop-up bar has opened for the summer in Atlanta's swanky Buckhead neighborhood.

The Bling Pig Parlour Bar has transformed its speakeasy space to become a disco jungle, inspired by Tulum, Mexico.

To find this oasis, you have to first venture through an unmarked black door located behind the restaurant Chido & Padre's.

Once you're inside, a tropical paradise awaits.

Colorful flowers and foliage hang from the ceiling with fairy lights and disco balls. The space has come alive with vibrant decor.

The specialty menu features creative craft cocktails and Yucatan bites.

The signature cocktail menu highlights drinks with bright tropical fruit flavors such as the Ginger Watermelon Margarita and the Prickly Pear Mule.

They also serve watermelon, mango, and pineapple infused shots dressed with tajin and fresh fruit.

Their food menu features shareable snacks like squash blossom quesadillas, crispy Carolina gold poblano rice fritters, and pork al pastor empanadas with tangy pineapple marmalade.

The fun and laid back vibe makes it the perfect hangout to visit with friends, or for a casual date night.

This hot spot opens up at 6 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday and stays open late into the night.

To guarantee a unique night out, it is strongly suggested you reserve your spot online due to limited capacity and increasing popularity.

Bar seating however is available on a first come, first-served basis, so plan to arrive early if you didn't reserve a table ahead of time.

