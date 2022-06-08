You Can Try A ‘Floating Brunch’ In Atlanta & Be Served Mimosas In The Comfort Of Your Pool
Your brunch game just got upgraded. 🍳🥂
You can take brunch in Atlanta to the next level with this luxury floating brunch service. This one-of-a-kind experience is making a splash in the Atlanta pool scene.
Floating Brunch ATL will bring an assorted platter of your favorite breakfast and brunch items for you to enjoy in the pool.
First, you select your tray which you can rent at an hourly rate, then you can either order from their a la carte menu which offers pastries, fresh fruit, and traditional breakfast items like french toast, eggs and parfaits.
If you prefer a pre-fixed menu, you can choose the Bali Breakfast option for $45 per person, which takes some of the best menu items and combines them into one curated spread.
If you're in the mood for a boozy brunch, you can add on wine or champagne to accompany your meal, and make your own mimosas from the juice selection.
This is the perfect way to spend a summer weekend with friends or celebrate with your significant other.
The heart-shaped floating tray is a popular option for couples looking for a unique date. It is a thoughtful touch to make your "baecation" even more memorable.
The company will deliver your floating brunch right to you. You can also rent the floating trays alone starting at $40/hour if you prefer to cook for yourself.
You should plan on keeping the tray for at least two hours, as that is their minimum for renting.
Although there isn't an official website, their official Instagram page is where they take bookings to reserve this unique brunch.
Floating Brunch ATL
Price: $40+
Where: Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: It is a unique experience to enjoy your favorite brunch foods in an untraditional yet luxurious way this summer.