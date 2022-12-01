This Nostalgic Blockbuster Pop-Up In LA Has Movie-Themed Cocktails & Old School Games
Grab a drink and reminisce on the days of $1 movie rentals.
There is a Blockbuster-themed pop-up bar now open in Los Angeles, and it will bring back all of the Y2K feels. Only adults are allowed for this immersive experience that will make you feel like you've stepped back into the long-lost video rental store.
Upon entry, you'll receive an old-school "membership card" which actually serves as a drink ticket. From there, you can browse walls lined with your favorite films from the '90s and 2000s.
Once you've picked a movie of choice, take it to the "checkout counter" to receive a themed "throwback cocktail" inspired by your selection. The synopsis on the back of the VHS cover will hint at what kind of drink to expect.
The craft cocktail menu features drinks based on iconic films like Clueless, Titanic, Pineapple Express, The Matrix and Hocus Pocus.
You can grab staple movie eats, like a bucket of popcorn or a box of candy, and make yourself cozy in a setting reminiscent of the days before streaming services. While you lounge with your drink, you can even indulge in some old-school games like Pac-Man.
The establishment also has a unique patio area to grab a seat outside and hang out with your friends. It's decorated with a giant VHS for the perfect Instagram backdrop.
Tickets to the pop-up bar start at $29, which includes your beverage ticket.
They've been open since October and starting in December, you can also join them for brunch, which will feature special menu items, surprise gifts and music to set the perfect retro vibe.
Blockbuster Pop-Up Bar
Price: $29+
Address: 7174 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA
Why You Need To Go: You can embrace the nostalgic setting and enjoy popcorn and a "throwback cocktail" inspired by some of your favorite films.