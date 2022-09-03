NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Thousands Of Baby Strollers Are Recalled In Canada & The US Due To An 'Amputation Hazard'

Affected customers can get free replacements.

​UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers that have been recalled in Canada and the U.S.

There has been a recall issued in Canada and the U.S. for thousands of jogging strollers because of a "fingertip amputation hazard."

UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers with rear disc brakes are part of this joint recall with Health Canada and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC).

"The stroller's rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child's fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use," Health Canada said.

The serial numbers of the recalled products start with "1401RDGUS" and are on the right side of the stroller frame above the back wheel.

The model number "1401-RDG-US" is on the left side of the stroller frame above the rear wheel.

UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging StrollerHealth Canada

People are being told to immediately stop using the recalled strollers then go online to UPPAbaby's recall site and click on "Submit Info" to get free replacement disc brakes for both wheels.

As of August 30, 2022, the company has received no reports of injury in Canada but there has been one report of an incident involving a fingertip amputation in the U.S.

That incident involved a child who wasn't in the stroller while it was in use, according to the company.

Almost 16,000 units of the affected product have been sold in Canada and the U.S. from October 2021 to August 2022.

The strollers were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children's and specialty stores and online with Amazon in the U.S.

Recently, Health Canada shared another recall for a baby product and Water-Filled Teethers and Teether Keys from Tootsie Baby were taken off the market because of a microbial hazard.

