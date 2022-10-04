A Teether Is Being Recalled Due To Microbial Contamination & Kids Should Stop Using It ASAP
Health Canada says two forms of bacteria were found.
If you've got little ones who are currently getting in their first teeth, a recent Health Canada recall may be of interest to you.
On Monday, October 3, the government agency issued a consumer product recall for bblüv Gümi Water-Filled Teethers due to a hazard in the form of "microbial contamination."
The affected products are:
- Gümi water-filled teething toy (Owl, model no. BBL-B0149-L)
- Gümi water-filled teething toy (Raccoon, model no. BBL-B0149-A)
bblüv Gümi Water-Filled Teethers.Health Canada
"The water-filled teething toys have a hollow circle shape with a raccoon or owl head," advised the agency. "These teething toys are available in semi-transparent green and yellow."
Anyone who has the recalled product is advised to immediately stop using it and get rid of it.
An evaluation by Health Canada found that the liquid in the recalled teethers is contaminated with the bacterium Priestia aryabhattai/megaterium and Burkholderia cepacia complex.
They note that those bacteria are usually harmless but can potentially cause an infection in children "if the toy is punctured and the leaking fluid is ingested."
The teethers affected in the recall were available for purchase between January 2020 to September 2022 and in Canada, 6,835 units were sold. They were made in China.
"As of September 29, 2022, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada," detailed the recall notice.
According to the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, the fillings of teethers cannot contain any living microorganism.
In August, certain Tootsie Baby Water-Filled Teethers and Teether Keys were also recalled due to microbial contamination.
Almost 10,000 units of the affected items were sold in Canada up to August 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.