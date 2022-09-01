6 Food Products Are Being Recalled In Canada & Some Are Due To 'Microbial Contamination'
E. coli, listeria, and undeclared allergens are all to blame.
Food safety is important, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) keeps an updated list of items that have been recalled in Canada, of which there have been several recently.
According to the government agency, some of the newest food recalls have microbial contamination in the form of listeria and E. coli, while others have undeclared items which could be a potential trigger for those with allergies or sensitivities.
In all cases, the CFIA recommends that you do not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Enoki Mushroom
Enoki mushrooms.
On August 31, a food recall warning was issued for enoki mushrooms which were recalled due to microbial contamination in the form of Listeria monocytogenes.
The affected product does not have a brand but has a UPC of 6 950319 388884. It was sold in B.C.
The CFIA warns that contaminated food may not look or smell off but could still make you sick.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk," the agency warns. "In severe cases of illness, people may die."
"Ricotta Di Bufala Campana Dop"
On August 24, a notification was issued for Life120 brand "Ricotta Di Bufala Campana Dop" due to microbial contamination in the form of E. coli. It was sold in Quebec.
For further information including the UPC of the affected product, you can check out the CFIA listing.
Natural Chicken Burger
Also on August 24, a notification was issued for Natural Chicken Burgers from Mrakovic Fine Foods due to the presence of undeclared egg.
The recall affects all items where egg is not listed on the label and it was sold in Ontario.
Paneer Fresh Cheese
Again on August 24, a notification was issued for Paneer Fresh Cheese from Mother Dairy brand due to E. coli.
It was sold in Ontario and Alberta, and for more information such as codes, UPCs and best before dates of affected products, you can get further details at the CFIA listing.
Fresh Frozen Dill and Fresh Frozen Jalapeño Red
On August 19, a notification was issued for fresh frozen dill and fresh frozen jalapeño red from Supherb Farms brand due to listeria contamination.
According to the CFIA, the affected items were sold in B.C., Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
Vegetarian Ham
Also on August 19, a notification was issued for Vegetarian Ham from Delizia. The reason for the recall is due to undeclared gluten and wheat.
It was sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario. For further information on the UPC and codes affected, the CFIA listing has more details.
Stay safe!
