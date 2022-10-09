6 Food Products Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To Lead Contamination
Double-check your groceries, folks.
If you've recently picked up some groceries or food while you were out, it might be a good idea to take a look at the latest food recalls issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
According to the government agency, some of the latest recalls are due to possible listeria and salmonella contamination while another is due to chemical contamination in the form of lead.
For all of the foods listed below, it is recommended that you do not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Sandwiches
A Circle K/Couche Tard brand sandwich.
On October 7, a food recall warning was issued for certain Circle K/Couche Tard brand sandwiches due to possible listeria contamination.
The affected products are:
- Chicken Salad Club Sandwich (white)
- Ham Salad Club Sandwich (white)
The sandwiches were sold in Quebec but also may have been distributed elsewhere in the country.
Mozzarella and cheddar cheese
Two Nature’s Best cheese products.
On October 6, a food recall warning was issued for certain Nature’s Best and Zavat Chalav cheese products due to potential listeria contamination.
The affected products from Nature's Best are:
- Shredded Cheese Cheddar
- Shredded Cheese Cheddar Mozzarella
- Sliced Cheese Cheddar
The affected products from Zavat Chalav are:
- Shredded Cheese Mozzarella
- Shredded Cheese Cheddar & Mozz
- Sliced Cheese Cheddar Thins
Further information such as sizes, codes and UPCs can be found on the CFIA listing.
They were sold in Ontario and Quebec but also potentially in other parts of the country.
Low-fat mozzarella cheese
On October 4, a notification was issued for a no-brand low-fat mozzarella cheese due to listeria.
It has a vat number 22116 and was sold in Quebec.
Cider
On October 4, a notification was issued for cider from Le Verger à Ti-Paul due to chemical contamination from lead.
The two affected products are:
- "Le clandestin - cidre à l'érable - cidre aromatisé pétillant gazéifié"
- "L'intraitable - cidre de pomme pétillant"
They were sold in Quebec.
Mozzarella cheese
Two Zavat Chalav cheese products.
Also on October 4, a food recall warning was issued for a cheese from Nature's Best and two cheeses from Zavat Chalav due to possible listeria contamination.
The affected products are:
- Light Mozzarella from Nature's Best
- Light Mozzarella Thins from Zavat Chalav
- Shredded Light Mozzarella from Zavat Chalav
Oysters
Oysters.
And on September 27, a food recall warning was issued for various brands of oysters due to possible salmonella contamination.
The affected products are:
- Choice Oysters from 4" of Pleasure
- Choice Oysters from Acadian Gold Oysters
- Cocktail Oysters from Acadian Pearl Oysters
- Cocktail Oysters from Baccarat
- Jewel Oysters with Firebarns brand Tequila Lime Hot Sauce from Capitaine Barney Oysters
- Jewel Oysters, Cocktail Oysters and Choice Oysters from Coffret De L'Acadie
- Choice Oysters from Honeymoon
- Choice Oysters from Lucille's
- Cocktail Oysters from Mer Bleu
- Jewel Oysters from Mermaid
- Jewel Oysters from Mistral
- Jewel Oysters from No. 69
- Jewel Oysters from Nuit Blanche
- Choice Oysters from Opus
- Cocktail Oysters from Point. G
- Cocktail Oysters from Sex on the Bay
- Choice Oysters from Shuck Norris
- Choice Oysters from Umami
- Cocktail Oysters from Village Bay
For more detailed information such as UPCs and codes, you can check out the CFIA listing.
They were sold in Ontario and Quebec and possibly in other areas of the country. As well, they may have been sold at counters with or without a label or code.
How do I find out about food recalls?
To stay up to date on what the CFIA is warning Canadians about, you can check out the government site where they also post updates abut recalls, advisories and safety alerts.
