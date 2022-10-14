Health Canada Has Just Recalled A Baby Teether & It's Due To A Microbial Contamination
Check your baby's teether. 👶
If you've been using a teether to soothe your baby's teething pain, you might want to double-check the product, according to Health Canada.
The government agency just announced a recall on a baby teether put out by the company Infantino.
The item has been sold at Winners (TJX Canada) stores, and if you have one in the house, you need to immediately stop its use and contact Infantino for further instructions, as well as to organize a replacement.
The reason for the recall is that the liquid inside the product is contaminated with the bacteria Sphingomonas sp.
While Health Canada says the bacteria is typically safe, it can cause an infection if consumed by a child. This could happen if the toy gets punctured somehow.
Which baby teethers are being recalled?
The exact products that are affected by the recall are the Infantino 3-Pack Water Teethers that come with two green teethers and one blue one.
The only teethers that are contaminated are ones with the item number 216-526/516-526, UPC 773554165265 along with the date code 2217 1021.
Luckily, you can find the date code wheel right at the back of the product.
Anything without these numbers is not included in the recall.
While no injuries or incidents have been reported as of October 11, Health Canada is recommending anyone with the recalled products stop using them immediately.
If have one of these recalled products and you're looking for a replacement or just further details on what to do, you can get in contact with Infantino at 1-888-808-3111.
Or, if you prefer not to call, you can get more information by emailing recall@infantino.com or just going to the company website.
This isn't the only product that's been recalled in Canada recently, as IKEA Canada has put out a few recalls on some products and, luckily, you don't need proof of purchase to get refunds on all of them.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.