7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & One Is Due To Pieces Of Plastic In Salad Products
Check your fridges and pantries, folks.
If you've recently stocked up on food at the grocery store, you might want to take a look at the new food recalls that have been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
According to the government agency, some of the recent recalls are due to plastic, microbial contamination or undeclared allergens.
In all cases for the items listed below, the CFIA recommends that you do not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
German Frikadellen
On September 22, a notification was issued for German Frikadellen because of the presence of undeclared gluten and wheat. It does not have a brand, but for more information, you can visit the CFIA listing to see if your product is affected.
The Frikadellen was sold in Alberta.
Turkey, Bacon Sub
On September 21, a food recall warning was issued for some turkey and bacon subs from Fresh and Local due to potentially being contaminated with listeria. They were sold in B.C.
The CFIA advises that contaminated food might not look or smell off but could still make you sick.
"Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk," they warn. "In severe cases of illness, people may die."
Enoki Mushroom
Enoki Mushrooms.
A food recall warning was also issued on September 18 for enoki mushrooms from K-Fresh Fresh Produce due to possible listeria contamination.
It was sold in B.C. but potentially in other areas of the country as well.
Veggie Cevapcici
Viana brand Veggie Cevapcici.
On September 16, a food recall warning was issued for Viana brand Veggie Cevapcici due to undeclared almonds.
It was sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and potentially in other parts of the country.
Organic Apple Juice
On September 15, a notification was issued for Eden brand Organic Apple Juice, which has been sold across Canada. To find the code and UPC for the affected product, you can visit the CFIA listing.
The recall is due to patulin which is a chemical "that can be found in rotting fruit, particularly apples," according to the government.
Salad products
Also on September 15, a notification was issued for "various brands of salad products" that are being recalled due to the presence of pieces of plastic.
The affected products from Compliment's brand are:
- Baby Arugula
- Baby Spinach
- Spring Mix
- Arugula
- Asian Mix
- Baby Spinach
- Duo Baby Kale And Spinach
- Half n' Half Baby Spinach Spring Mix
- Hearty Harvest
- Kale Blend
- Organic 50-50 Mix Baby Spinach-Spring Mix Spinach
- Organic Arugula
- Organic Baby Kale
- Organic Baby Spinach
- Organic Spring Mix
- San Marino Mix
- Spring Mix
- Arugula
- Arugula and Baby Spinach
- Baby Spinach
- Baby Spinach and Tender Red Lettuces
- Organics Arugula & Baby Spinach Salad mix
- Organics Baby Arugula
- Organics Baby Spinach
- Organics Field Greens & Baby Spinach Salad Mix
- Organics Field Greens Salad Mix
- Organics Kale, Chard & Spinach Salad Mix
- Spring Mix
- Sweet Baby Lettuces
- 50/50 Baby Spinach & Spring Mix Blend
- Baby Arugula
- Baby Kale Blend
- Baby Spinach
- Organic Baby Arugula
- Organic Baby Spinach
- Organic Spring Mix
- Spring Mix
To find out the sizes, UPCs and best before dates of the items included in the recall, you can find out more at the CFIA listing.
The products were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and Newfoundland.
Prime Rib Beef Burgers
And on September 9, a notification was issued for certain frozen Prime Rib Beef Burgers from M&M Food Market brand due to the presence of undeclared gluten and wheat.
It was sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia and Quebec.
