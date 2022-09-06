7 Natural Wonders In Ontario That Are Even More Spectacular During The Fall
These spots are worth a road trip.
Ontario is home to many breathtaking natural wonders, and some are even more spectacular during the fall season. You can discover waterfalls, mountains, and more surrounded by stunning foliage.
Take a trip to these natural wonders this fall for some incredible views and vibrant colours.
Niagara Glen
Price: Free
Address: 3050 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Niagara Glen boasts incredible views of the Niagara River as well as the "natural phenomenon" Niagara River Whirlpool. The bright turquoise waters and rushing waves look stunning with the colourful foliage as a backdrop.
Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
When: Until October 2, 2022
Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive gorge has towering, 100-metre cliffs that will take your breath away. During the fall, the landscape becomes a patchwork of red, orange, and yellow, and you can take in the panoramic views from lookout platforms.
The Crack Trail
Price: Prices vary
Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Killarney Provincial Park, this 6-kilometre trail leads to incredible views of white mountains, and there's no better time to experience it than the fall. The stark contrast between the mountains and the foliage is photo-worthy.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $11.30 + per person
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: This area is known for its surreal rolling red hills, and the bright colour of the earth is even more stunning when surrounded by autumn leaves.
Kakabeka Falls
Price: Prices vary
Address: 4853 Hwy. 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Known as the "Niagara of the North", this giant waterfall is the second-highest in Ontario, and it's a gorgeous spot to see during the autumn colours.
Cup and Saucer Trail
Price: Free, donations accepted
Address: 4097 ON-540, Sheguiandah, ON
Why You Need To Go: From deep crevices to a stretching rock lookout, this trail is filled with natural wonders. During the fall months, you can gaze out over an island filled with vibrant colours.
The Thousand Islands
Price: Prices vary depending on activity
Address: Thousand Islands, ON
Why You Need To Go: Encompassing both Canadian and American land, the Thousand Islands is a magical spot to visit. Approximately 1,864 islands dot the water, each bit of land is brought to life with stunning colours every fall.
