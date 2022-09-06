Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario natural wonders

7 Natural Wonders In Ontario That Are Even More Spectacular During The Fall

These spots are worth a road trip.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Cliff surrounded by fall colours. Right: Cheltenham Badlands during the fall.

Ontario is home to many breathtaking natural wonders, and some are even more spectacular during the fall season. You can discover waterfalls, mountains, and more surrounded by stunning foliage.

Take a trip to these natural wonders this fall for some incredible views and vibrant colours.

Niagara Glen

Price: Free

Address: 3050 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Niagara Glen boasts incredible views of the Niagara River as well as the "natural phenomenon" Niagara River Whirlpool. The bright turquoise waters and rushing waves look stunning with the colourful foliage as a backdrop.

Website

Ouimet Canyon Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

When: Until October 2, 2022

Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This massive gorge has towering, 100-metre cliffs that will take your breath away. During the fall, the landscape becomes a patchwork of red, orange, and yellow, and you can take in the panoramic views from lookout platforms.

Website

The Crack Trail

Price: Prices vary

Address: 960 ON-637, Killarney, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Killarney Provincial Park, this 6-kilometre trail leads to incredible views of white mountains, and there's no better time to experience it than the fall. The stark contrast between the mountains and the foliage is photo-worthy.

Website

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $11.30 + per person

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: This area is known for its surreal rolling red hills, and the bright colour of the earth is even more stunning when surrounded by autumn leaves.

Website

Kakabeka Falls

Price: Prices vary

Address: 4853 Hwy. 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Known as the "Niagara of the North", this giant waterfall is the second-highest in Ontario, and it's a gorgeous spot to see during the autumn colours.

Website

Cup and Saucer Trail

Price: Free, donations accepted

Address: 4097 ON-540, Sheguiandah, ON

Why You Need To Go: From deep crevices to a stretching rock lookout, this trail is filled with natural wonders. During the fall months, you can gaze out over an island filled with vibrant colours.

Website

The Thousand Islands

Price: Prices vary depending on activity

Address: Thousand Islands, ON

Why You Need To Go: Encompassing both Canadian and American land, the Thousand Islands is a magical spot to visit. Approximately 1,864 islands dot the water, each bit of land is brought to life with stunning colours every fall.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

