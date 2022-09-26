This Ontario Park Has Leaf-Covered Boardwalks That Lead To 'The Niagara of the North'
You can see the second largest waterfall in the province.
If you're looking for a beautiful fall hike, then this Ontario park is worth adding to your bucket list. Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park has a majestic waterfalls and scenic trails, and it makes for a gorgeous autumn adventure.
The park is located along the Kaministiquia River just outside of Thunder Bay and is home to the second largest waterfall in Ontario. Kakabeka Falls stands at 40 metres high and is known as the "Niagara of the North."
You can follow boardwalks from the parking lot to several lookout platforms around the thundering cascade. As you gaze over the scene, you'll see rocks that are 1.6 million years old.
Aside from the boardwalks leading from the parking lot, you can explore three different trails that wind through the park. The hikes include a 2.5-kilometre loop that takes you past a second waterfall called Little Falls.
Fall is a gorgeous time to visit the area, as the forest transforms into a red and orange wonderland. You can breathe in the crisp air as you wander along leaf-covered trails and see the falls surrounded by vibrant trees.
The park is open year-round, and during the winter, you can cross-country ski and enjoy views of the frozen waterfalls for a magical adventure. There is a campground that is typically open from May to October for longer getaways.
The cost to view the falls starts at $5.25 for 2 hours, and if you're looking for a nature adventure this fall, then this scenic park is worth a road trip.
Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park
Price: $5.25 + per person
Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This massive waterfall is known as the "Niagara of the North" and is a stunning place to visit during Autumn.
