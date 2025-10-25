Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and stunning boardwalk trails
It's beautiful during the fall.
Niagara Falls is one of the most iconic landmarks in Ontario, offering misty views and incredible attractions year-round. The province is also home to another version of this majestic cascade, and it's a magical spot to visit during the autumn months.
Located in Northern Ontario, this powerful waterfall is nearly as tall as Horseshoe Falls and tumbles into a rustic gorge surrounded by autumn hues.
You can enjoy a peaceful, less-crowded experience as you wander around the boardwalk trails and soak up the views from the lookout points.
The destination
Kakabeka Falls is a jaw-dropping natural wonder located in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park outside of Thunder Bay.
According to Destination Ontario, it is the second-highest waterfall in Ontario, earning it the nickname the "Niagara of the North."
Standing at over 40 metres, the waterfall comes close to matching the grandeur of Horseshoe Falls, which plunges 57 metres.
Fed by the Kaministiquia River, the falls plunge over a gorge cut into the Precambrian Shield, a terrain shaped thousands of years ago by glacial meltwater.
At the bottom of the falls, you can see 1.6 million-year-old fossils which have been carved out by the river.
Things to do
One of the best things to do in the park is explore the Boardwalk Trail. The 750-metre pathway is easily accessible from the main parking lot and features a series of boardwalks and a pedestrian bridge where you can take in the spectacular views of the falls.
The trail is complete with viewing platforms on both sides of Kakabeka Falls for even more breathtaking perspectives of the cascading water.
It's especially beautiful during the fall, when the vibrant leaves and crisp air add to the magic of the scenery.
There are several other trails to explore in the park, such as the Mountain Portage Trail, once part of the historic route early travellers used to navigate around Kakabeka Falls, and the Little Falls Trail, which takes you deep into the river valley to picturesque Little Falls.
During the summer, you can take a dip at the small beach located in a sheltered area of the Kaministiquia River upriver of the falls.
In the winter, the area transforms into a frosty scene from Narnia, with frozen waterfalls and glimmering trees.
Visitors can cross-country ski along more than 15 km of trails suitable for both beginner and intermediate skiers, as well as snowshoe through the stunning winter scenery.
The park also offers a 160-metre ice skating trail, which is lit in the evenings, making it a magical snowy-weather experience.
Camping is also available at the park if you're looking for a more immersive nature experience.
How to get there
Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park is located along Highway 11/17, 30 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.
There is parking is available right off the highway and next to the visitor centre.
Cost
There are a number of reservation types available for Kakabeka Falls on the Ontario Parks website. If you'd just like to spend a few hours exploring the area, you can book a 2-hour Daily Vehicle Permit for $6.50.
There are also four-hour and full-day reservations available.
If you're looking for a magical outdoor adventure without the crowds, the Niagara of the North might be worth a road trip.
Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park
Price: $6.50 + for DVP
Address: 4853 ON-11 #17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.