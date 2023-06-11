These Are The 6 Most Stunning Natural Wonders In Canada, According To Travel Influencers
From rolling sand dunes to ancient rainforests.
From cascading waterfalls to breathtaking beaches, Canada has no shortage of natural wonders to explore. So, which ones are worth adding to your bucket list?
We asked Canadian travel influencers for their favourite natural wonders in the country and they shared so many stunning places. Whether you're dreaming of a hike through a surreal forest or a coastal adventure, these spots will no doubt fuel your wanderlust.
Here are six majestic natural wonders to explore in Canada, handpicked by Canadian travellers who have experienced their raw beauty firsthand.
Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls in BC.
Courtesy of @thepineapplebackpacker
Amanda Lawrence loves exploring outdoor places and discovering magical hidden gems. She shares her adventures on her Instagram account @thepineapplebackpacker. When it comes to natural wonders in Canada, her favourite spot is Niagara Falls on Vancouver Island, B.C.
"I love it because it’s still a bit of a hidden gem and not always crowded, you can walk right up to the falls and feel the mist falling onto your face," she told Narcity.
"The nearby parking is limited but if you park in Goldstream you can walk through the tunnel that goes under the highway to get to the falls."
The 47.5 metre waterfall is located in Goldstream Provincial Park and tumbles into a shimmering canyon pool. While in the park, you can also visit a smaller cascade called Goldstream Falls.
Stanley Park
Stanley Park in Vancouver.
Traveller Anca P shares stunning photos of her global travels on her Instagram account @ancaellatravel. Her top natural wonder in Canada is Vancouver's Stanley Park.
"I love Stanley Park," she said. "It features miles of shoreline, beautiful beaches, an amazing seawall and some of the best walking trails in Vancouver, just steps away from the impressive skyline. And the best part? This urban oasis is not a landscape architect’s product, but the evolution of forest and urbanization for hundreds of years."
The park features the "world's longest uninterrupted waterfront path" with spaces for cyclists and runners. There are also tons of forested trails and picturesque picnic spots to enjoy.
Icebergs & Newfoundland
Iceberg in Newfoundland.
Courtesy of @nlcoastaladventures
Cora Lee Rennie is a travel influencer form Little Bay, Placentia Bay, NL. Her account @nlcoastaladventures focuses on "tourism with impact" and features beautiful photos of her adventures. While her favourite natural wonder in Canada is actually "the entire island of Newfoundland," she also gave a shoutout to the surreal icebergs in the area.
"My favourite natural wonders in Canada are the icebergs that flow down the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador each Spring," she told Narcity.
"In fact, I live along the famous 'iceberg alley' and am able to view and photograph the ancient ice giants as they float down from Greenland and the Arctic. One must be on the water to really appreciate berg viewing — to feel the cold and notice the different characteristics of each one."
She added, "Some can even contain ancient fossils and lava ash from another age! Many local boat tours offer iceberg viewing around the island."
During the spring and summer months, you can spot these 10,000-year-old frozen giants from places along Newfoundland's northern and eastern coasts. The best ways to view these massive glaciers are via boat tour, and you may even spot some whales while drifting out to the icebergs.
Sunshine Coast
Sunshine Coast in British Columbia.
Vancouver-based traveller Lindsay Russel has a passion for exploring the world, and the photos on her Instagram account @lindsayrussell15 are a testament to her wanderlust. Her favourite natural wonder in Canada is the Sunshine Coast in B.C., specifically an area called Wilson’s creek.
"For me this place has sentimental value as I grew up spending my summers at my family cabin," she shared.
"We spent our time hunting for crabs, kayaking, hiking, and jumping off of the pier. The Sunshine Coast is a mix of a laid of back holiday atmosphere, rugged natural beauty and outdoor adventures. On top of all that, the sunsets here are unbeatable."
The Sunshine Coast is a "180 kilometre stretch of paradise" that can only be reached by ferry, boat, or plane. You can enjoy all sorts of activities in the area such as visiting "one of the largest saltwater rapids in the world" and discovering waterfalls in Princess Louisa Inlet.
Pacific Rim Rainforest
Old growth rainforest on Vancouver Island.
Adventure and conservation photographer Christian Bond has a passion for hiking and exploring Canada's landscapes. He shares his stunning photos on his Instagram page @cbondoutdoors.
"I think one of my favourite and lesser talked about would be the old growth forests — particularly the ancient rainforest on Vancouver Island," he told Narcity when asked about his favourite natural wonder in the country.
"A lot of people think of the mountains or the ocean when they think of western Canada and overlook the ancient forests. These forests contain the oldest documented trees in Canada — being roughly 800 years old."
"Teeming with wildlife and an incredibly diverse ecosystem, giving the western red cedars the nickname 'the tree of life' by original First Nations. From the environmental benefits they offer in protecting and providing for the places we love exploring, to the beauty of the sun rays breaking through their canopy, these forests are certainly a natural wonder worth exploring," he said.
One way to explore this natural wonder is by following the Rainforest Trail located in the Pacific Rim National Park. The 2-kilometre adventure takes you along a winding boardwalk through towering ancient trees.
PEI National Park — Greenwich
Greenwich Beach in PEI.
Lindsay Russel also mentioned another one of her favourite natural wonders in Canada —Greenwich at Prince Edward Island National Park.
"This Park is home to the largest sand dunes on Prince Edward Island," she said.
"There are various hiking trails to explore and the park is rich in biodiversity. Greenwich Beach, inside the park, is framed with soft white sand dunes and boasts incredible views. I would highly recommend this park to anyone visiting P.E.I."
The area features a parabolic dune system that is one of few in North America. You can find winding boardwalk trails around that beach that look like "something out of a storybook." From the pristine white-sand shores to the crystal-clear waters, it's a magical place to spend the day.
Add these stunning Canadian destinations to your bucket list and get ready to explore some totally surreal natural wonders!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.