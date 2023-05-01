ontario natural wonders

8 Mesmerizing Natural Wonders To Visit In Ontario This Summer That Aren't Niagara Falls

Plan those adventures!

Ontario is full of natural wonders waiting to be explored. While Niagara Falls is one of the most well-known natural wonders in the province, there are so many other hidden gems to see this summer.

From secret blue lakes to magical islands, here are some of the beautiful natural wonders you can adventure to during the warm season.

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $11.30 + vehicle fee

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Town Of Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: These surreal red hills will make you feel like you're in outer space. You can wander along a boardwalk and take in the mesmerizing views of this natural wonder.

Sandbanks Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

Address: 3004 County Rd. 12 RR#1, Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: This breathtaking provincial park has three sandy beaches and crystal blue water. You can visit the "world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation" which will make you feel like you're in the tropics.

Flowerpot Island

Price: $8.50 admission per adult + ferry fee

Address: 121 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: Flowerpot Island is located in the Fathom Five National Marine Park and features turquoise waters and unique sights. It gets its name from the giant rock formations located by the shore which resemble flowerpots.

Bonnechere Caves

Price: To be announced

When: Reopening May 2023

Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander through underground passageways at this wondrous cave system. The caves are said to have once been the bottom of a tropical sea and feature fossils and more.

McGinnis Lake

Price: Prices vary

When: May 12, 2023 to October 9, 2023

Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON

Why You Need To Go: Hidden in an Ontario park, McGinnis Lake is a bright turquoise pool that is one of the only meromictic lakes in Canada. It gets its vibrant colour because its layers of water do not intermix.

Sand Hill Park

Price: $12 per person

Address: 930 Lakeshore Rd., Port Burwell, ON

Why You Need To Go: Towering 350 feet above Lake Erie, these colossal sand dunes are a magical place to visit during the summer months. You can go for a swim as well as enjoy hiking and camping.

Ouimet Canyon

Price: Prices vary

When: May 19, 2023 to October 10, 2023

Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This 150 metre-wide gorge comes with breathtaking views. You can take in the scenery from two stunning lookout platforms.

Greig's Caves

Price: $15 per adult

When: To be announced

Address: 407 Scenic Caves Rd., Lion's Head, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can explore ten massive limestone caves at this attraction. The trail takes you through these giant caverns and to a lookout over crystal waters.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

