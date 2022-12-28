Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
places to visit in ontario

You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Seen At Least 6 Out Of These 11 Natural Wonders

Some 2023 travel inspo!

Ontario Associate Editor
Flowerpot Island. Right: Niagara Falls.

Flowerpot Island. Right: Niagara Falls.

@apoorvarisbood | Instagram, @simonaskrabalova | Instagram

Ontario is full of beautiful places, and these natural wonders are worth visiting at least once. From towering waterfalls to underground caves, the province has so many incredible spots to discover.

If you consider yourself an adventurer and call Ontario home, you've likely seen at least six of these 11 natural wonders. If not, then here are some spots to add to your 2023 bucket list.

The Grotto

Price: $8.50 per adult

Address: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: This sea cave is surrounded by vibrant blue water and scenic shoreline. It's Bruce County's "most popular attraction" and draws thousands of visitors each year. Depending on when you visit, you may need to make a reservation.

Website

Scarborough Bluffs

Price: Free

Address: Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: These towering white cliffs stretch for 15 kilometres along Lake Ontario, and you can take in the views from 11 different parks. During the summer months, you can take a dip at Bluffer's Park.

Website

Bonnechere Caves

Price: $20 per adult

When: Reopening May 19, 2023

Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Take a trip underground at this ancient cave system. The passageways wind through the earth and feature rock icicles and fossils.

Website

Niagara Falls

Price: Free

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: This iconic waterfall is probably the most well-known natural wonder in the province. The Canadian Horseshoe Falls is about 670 metres wide and draws about 12 million visitors per year.

Website

Elora Quarry

Price: To be announced

When: Reopening date to be announced

Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dreamy swimming hole is surrounded by limestone cliffs and you can splash the day away in clear blue water. The area also features a 1-kilometre hike with views of the Grand River.

Website

Flowerpot Island

Price: $8.50 admission per adult

Address: 121 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located in Fathom Five National Marine Park, this mystical island gets its name from the large, flowerpot-shaped rock formations found there. You can take a boat from Tobermory to the island from mid-May to mid-October.

Website

McGinnis Lake

Price: Prices vary

Address: Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can find this bright blue pool in Petroglyphs Provincial Park. It's known as a meromictic lake and gets its rare colour because its water doesn't intermix.

Website

Kakabeka Falls

Price: $5.25 + per person

Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: It turns out Northern Ontario has its own version of Niagara Falls. Kakabeka Falls is nicknamed "the Niagara of the North" and, at 40 metres high, it's a sight to see.

Website

Cheltenham Badlands

Price: $10 + per entry

When: To be announced

Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've taken a trip to Mars at these rolling red hills in Ontario. A boardwalk trail takes you through the landscape for a unique adventure.

Website

Ouimet Canyon

Price: Prices vary

When: May 19, 2023 to October 1, 2023

Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: This breathtaking, 150-metre wide gorge features towering cliffs and rare arctic plants. You can take in the canyon views from a boardwalk trail which connects to two lookouts.

Website

Sandbanks Provincial Park

Price: Prices vary

When: April 28, 2023 to October 31, 2023 for day use

Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in the tropics at this park, which boasts three white sand beaches and crystal-clear water. It's also home to the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation.

Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...