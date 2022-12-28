You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Seen At Least 6 Out Of These 11 Natural Wonders
Some 2023 travel inspo!
Ontario is full of beautiful places, and these natural wonders are worth visiting at least once. From towering waterfalls to underground caves, the province has so many incredible spots to discover.
If you consider yourself an adventurer and call Ontario home, you've likely seen at least six of these 11 natural wonders. If not, then here are some spots to add to your 2023 bucket list.
The Grotto
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: Bruce Peninsula National Park, Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sea cave is surrounded by vibrant blue water and scenic shoreline. It's Bruce County's "most popular attraction" and draws thousands of visitors each year. Depending on when you visit, you may need to make a reservation.
Scarborough Bluffs
Price: Free
Address: Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: These towering white cliffs stretch for 15 kilometres along Lake Ontario, and you can take in the views from 11 different parks. During the summer months, you can take a dip at Bluffer's Park.
Bonnechere Caves
Price: $20 per adult
When: Reopening May 19, 2023
Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Take a trip underground at this ancient cave system. The passageways wind through the earth and feature rock icicles and fossils.
Niagara Falls
Price: Free
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This iconic waterfall is probably the most well-known natural wonder in the province. The Canadian Horseshoe Falls is about 670 metres wide and draws about 12 million visitors per year.
Elora Quarry
Price: To be announced
When: Reopening date to be announced
Address: 319 Wellington County Rd. 18, Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy swimming hole is surrounded by limestone cliffs and you can splash the day away in clear blue water. The area also features a 1-kilometre hike with views of the Grand River.
Flowerpot Island
Price: $8.50 admission per adult
Address: 121 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in Fathom Five National Marine Park, this mystical island gets its name from the large, flowerpot-shaped rock formations found there. You can take a boat from Tobermory to the island from mid-May to mid-October.
McGinnis Lake
Price: Prices vary
Address: Address: 2249 Northeys Bay Rd., Woodview, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find this bright blue pool in Petroglyphs Provincial Park. It's known as a meromictic lake and gets its rare colour because its water doesn't intermix.
Kakabeka Falls
Price: $5.25 + per person
Address: Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: It turns out Northern Ontario has its own version of Niagara Falls. Kakabeka Falls is nicknamed "the Niagara of the North" and, at 40 metres high, it's a sight to see.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $10 + per entry
When: To be announced
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've taken a trip to Mars at these rolling red hills in Ontario. A boardwalk trail takes you through the landscape for a unique adventure.
Ouimet Canyon
Price: Prices vary
When: May 19, 2023 to October 1, 2023
Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This breathtaking, 150-metre wide gorge features towering cliffs and rare arctic plants. You can take in the canyon views from a boardwalk trail which connects to two lookouts.
Sandbanks Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
When: April 28, 2023 to October 31, 2023 for day use
Address: 3004 County Rd. 12, Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in the tropics at this park, which boasts three white sand beaches and crystal-clear water. It's also home to the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune formation.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.