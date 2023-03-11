You're Not A True Canadian Unless You've Seen These 7 Natural Wonders Of Canada
How many can you check off? 🇨🇦
Canada is home to some incredible natural landscapes, including crystal lakes, towering waterfalls and vast national parks.
Some of these natural wonders have basically become icons of Canada, and no Canuck can really call themselves a true Canadian without seeing them.
From incredible fjords like the kind you'd find in Norway to hugh monoliths in Eastern Canada, these quintessential landmarks definitely deserve a spot on your travel bucket list.
Here are seven natural wonders of Canada you'll want to see — if you want to be able to call yourself a real Canadian, that is.
Gros Morne National Park
Location: Newfoundland
Why You Need To Go: Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland is a "place unlike any other on Earth."
The national park was created over 485 million years, shaped by colliding continents and grinding glaciers, and is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The natural wonder has tons to offer in terms of outdoor activities, including hiking along the Earth’s mantle at the Tablelands — an outcrop of the Earth’s mantle that was pushed skyward half a billion years ago and is a rare sight.
If fjords are your thing, there's no need to head to Norway or Greenland to see them — the park is home to glacier-carved fjords liek the iconic Western Brook Pond Fjord.
Northern lights
Location: Manitoba, Canada
Why You Need To Go: Seeing the northern lights is a quintessentially Canadian experience like no other.
While the lights can be seen all over Canada at certain times of the year, one of the best places to view them is Churchill, Manitoba, where they can be seen up to 300 nights per year.
Here, you can view the lights from June to September (which is also beluga whale season) as well as from October to November, which is also a prime season for seeing polar bears.
Niagara Falls
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Can you even call yourself a Canadian if you've never seen Niagara Falls?
Located in Ontario, the natural wonder isn't the tallest waterfall in the world, or even in Canada — however, it's an iconic attraction thanks to the impressive power of the falls.
While many of the world's tallest falls may have little water actually flowing over them, Niagara Falls sees 2,832 tonnes of water per second flowing over during the tourist season, and may also be the fastest-moving waterfall in the world.
The spectacular sight is one every Canuck should see at least once, and can be taken in from the observation deck, or on board the famous Niagara Falls boat ride.
Lake Louise
Location: Alberta
Why You Need To Go: The stunning natural blue waters of Alberta's Lake Louise make it a year-round draw for tourists, and an iconic Canadian destination.
The lake, which can be found in Banff National Park, springs from the Victoria Glacier on Mount Victoria, which gives the lake its famous turquoise-blue colour.
You can hike to various lookout points here, go right down to the edge of the lake and dip your hand in the icy waters, or hop in a red canoe and paddle out over the surface.
Canadian Badlands
Location: Alberta
Why You Need To Go: The Canadian Badlands are an iconic part of Canada.
The area is home to otherworldly natural attractions like the Hoodoos Trail, Dinosaur Provincial Park and Horseshoe Canyon, which will all make you feel like you've left Canada for another planet.
Once the home of dinosaurs, you can even search for fossils here and hike to the site of a fossil dig.
If you're going to (or live in) Alberta, a visit here is a must at least once.
Hopewell Rocks
Location: New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: For a truly iconic Canadian experience, you can walk along the floor of the ocean beside unique rock formations at this provincial park.
The Hopewell Rocks in New Brunswick are 23 sea stacks that can be found along the shoreline of the Bay of Fundy, which is known for having the highest tides in the world.
When the tide is high, the stacks appear much smaller, with only the tops poking out from the water.
However, if you wait about six hours, the area changes drastically; the tide recedes so far out that it exposes the rocks completely, transforming them into huge, towering formations.
While the tide is low, you'll be able to walk on the ocean floor, explore secluded coves and sea caves, and find newly exposed treasures like sea glass, fossils and semi-precious stones.
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Location: B.C.
Why You Need To Go: One iconic feature of British Columbia is its forests.
The province is home to nearly 25% of the world's temperate rainforests, and the area is a must-see in the region.
One ideal spot for experiencing the rainforest is the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, which is on the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Besides the lush rainforests that make for perfect hiking grounds, the park also includes the community of Tofino, a town known for its long stretches of sandy beaches and surfing.
