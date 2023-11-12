9 Breathtaking Natural Wonders Of Canada That Are 2 Hours Or Less From Major Cities
You don't have to travel far to see Canada's incredible natural wonders.
Many natural wonders of Canada are located close to major cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Quebec City, making it easy to see breathtaking vistas and unique landscapes without a long journey.
If you haven't crossed all of Canada's natural wonders off your travel bucket list, why not embark on a day trip from the city to check them out?
Here are nine natural wonders of Canada located 2 hours or less from some of the country's biggest cities.
Niagara Falls
Close to: Toronto
Location: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: As unarguably the most famous waterfall in Canada, Niagara Falls is a must-see natural wonder for anyone who hasn't had the chance to witness it in person.
The 12,000-year-old falls are certainly impressive to behold, and should definitely be a checked-off landmark for anyone who calls themselves a true Canadian.
They're breathtaking during any time of year, with summer allowing for hot days to venture into the mist, while autumn frames the cascades in fall colours.
Even winter makes for a beautiful time to visit, when the falls sometimes completely freeze over.
Conveniently, the falls are located about 2 hours from Toronto, making it possible to see them on a quick day trip. While you're there, be sure to also leave time to take in the man-made attractions at Clifton Hill.
Northern Lights
Close to: Yellowknife
Why You Need To Go: Seeing the northern lights in Canada is a classic Canuck experience that everyone should have.
While the natural wonder can sometimes be seen in provinces like Alberta and Ontario, especially after a solar storm, one of the best places in the world to see the aurora is in Canada's north.
If you're lucky enough to live in Yellowknife, you live in what's said to be the best place in the world to see the northern lights. Known as the Aurora Capital of North America, the lights are visible 240 nights of the year here.
The best time to see the northern lights is during the long, clear nights from mid-November to the beginning of April.
The best part is, to see the vibrant green, blue and yellow lights dance across the night sky, all you really have to do is take a look through your window!
Lake Louise
Close to: Calgary
Location: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: About 90 minutes from Calgary, you can visit one of Canada's most iconic lakes.
Lake Louise in Banff National Park is a picturesque spot offering tons of beautiful nature to explore.
Besides just taking in the lake (which could be considered a must-do activity for any true Canadian), you can also hike, or take in the equally stunning Moraine Lake.
Winter offers tons more outdoor activities, including snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding, tubing, and ice skating right on the lake!
Dinosaur Provincial Park
Close to: Calgary
Location: Dinosaur Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: One of the biggest dinosaur graveyards in the world, Dinosaur Provincial Park is a stunning natural wonder just two hours from Calgary.
Located in Alberta's Badlands, the fossils of 40 dinosaurs have been found here, and the area is also well known for its unique rock formations, such as the hoodoos.
While summer is a lovely time to visit the park, winter also offers stunning landscapes and tons to see and do.
You can embark on a hike through the park on one of the many year-round trails (and enjoy having them mostly to yourself) or experience some winter camping.
Montmorency Falls
Close to: Quebec City
Location: 2490 Ave. Royale, Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montmorency Falls in Quebec City is a stunning waterfall that makes for a spectacular sight all year long.
Located in the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency, or Montmorency Falls Park, the towering cascade stands at 83 metres high, a full 30 meters taller than Niagara Falls.
Hiking to the waterfall is a great way to spend a fall day, allowing you to take in breathtaking views of the falls and scenery.
There are multiple trails you can take to see the cascade, but be assured that the waterfall looks incredible when viewed from any angle.
The site is accessible all year, although some services may be closed or limited during some winter periods.
Whistler Mountain
Close to: Vancouver
Location: Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: Whistler Mountain is an iconic natural wonder on the West Coast known for its world-class skiing and snowboarding.
The mountain is located right beside Blackcomb Mountain. The area is home to the longest ski season in North America, and is definitely a must-visit spot come winter.
However, there are plenty of non-winter activities also offered here in the spring, summer and fall, including hiking and biking trails, the Whistler Mountain Bike Park and sightseeing on the Peak-2-Peak Gondola.
Scarborough Bluffs
Close to: Toronto
Location: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: These towering white cliffs are an impressive natural wonder in Scarborough, stretching along the Lake Ontario shoreline for 15 kilometres.
The Bluffs are the result of the accumulation of sedimentary deposits over 12,000 years ago, formed by the natural processes of wind and water erosion from Lake Ontario.
There are several access points to the Scarborough Bluffs that you can take for different views and experiences.
Bluffer's Park on Brimley Road offers a trail to the lakefront, lookouts, a bike trail, and a beach where you can swim when the weather allows.
Shannon Falls
Close to: Vancouver
Location: Shannon Falls Provincial Park, BC-97, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC
Why You Need To Go: Shannon Falls is a beautiful, towering waterfall less than an hour's drive from Vancouver.
The falls rise 335 metres above the nearby Highway 99, tumbling down between granite cliffs and making them the third-highest falls in B.C.
You'll find an easy walking trail here along Shannon Creek that passes through a forest of Western hemlock, Douglas fir, and Western red cedar and leads to a spectacular view of the falls.
The park is open during winter months, with some reduced services, but be aware that access may be limited due to snowfall.
Devil's Punchbowl
Close to: Hamilton
Location: 185 Ridge Rd., Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: An absolutely breathtaking sight to behold, the Devil's Punchbowl was created at the end of the last ice age by huge melt-water rivers that plunged over the Stoney Creek Escarpment in Ontario and carved out the "punchbowl" and gorge.
Located in Devil's Punchbowl Conservation Area about 25 minutes from Hamilton, here, you'll find two separate waterfalls, the Upper and Lower Punchbowl Falls.
The Lower Falls is a 5.5-metre classical waterfall, while the main Upper Falls is a 33.8-metre ribbon waterfall.
From the bottom of the falls, you can see the many different multicoloured rock layers of the Niagara Escarpment, which almost have a rainbow-like look.
The area is open year-round and is gorgeous to visit in any season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.