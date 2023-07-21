9 Breathtaking Natural Wonders In Canada That Aren't Just Niagara Falls & Banff National Park
These should be on your travel bucket list!
Canada is well-known for having some of the world's most beautiful scenery and it's pretty incredible to know that you don't even have to leave the country to see some of these magical sights.
Obviously, some of Canada's most famous natural wonders come in the form of the enormous cascading Niagara Falls and the stunning mountains and lakes of Banff National Park. However, these spots are usually pretty crowded with millions of tourists looking to see the landmarks for themselves.
If you're looking for some different natural wonders to check out across Canada that are just as beautiful but probably way less busy, here are some of the spots you can check out.
Cape Breton Highlands National Park
Price: Entry to Cape Breton Highlands National Park is $8.50 for adults, and senior tickets are $7.25. Youths can visit for free and there is also group admission for $16.75
Address: Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: Right at the very top of Cape Breton Island, this national park has some of Canada's most stunning coastal views. With breathtaking cliffs, huge canyons, beaches and the wide open ocean, it's well worth the trip.
There are tons of incredible hikes and wildlife spotting opportunities to take advantage of but you can also take to the open road and drive along one of the world's most scenic driving routes, Cabot Trail, to make the most of the park.
While you can visit the park year round, it's especially beautiful to check out the fall colours in the region.
Gros Morne National Park
Price: Admission to Gros Morne National Park is $10.50 for adults, $9 for seniors and free for youths. Group admission can also be purchased for $21.
Address: Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland
Why You Need To Go: Right on the west coast of Newfoundland, you can visit this incredible national park that feels like it's straight out of Scandinavia. Gros Morne National Park has it all, spectacular fjords, huge cliffs and mountain views for miles.
While you're there, you can explore "The Tablelands," some unique orange mountains formed millions of years ago. You can also take the challenging hike up to the top of Gros Morne mountain, the highest point of the national park where you can get incredible panoramic views of the fjords and mountain ranges.
Canadian Badlands
Price: Free
Address: Drumheller, Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Natural wonders in Canada don't get as unique as the badlands of Alberta and the area in the southeast of the province should be on everyone's travel bucket list.
As you can probably suss out from the name, the park is known for its huge collection of dinosaur fossils. You can learn all about the park's prehistoric history at the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller.
There are also so many incredible natural wonders in a small area from Horseshoe Canyon to Drumheller's famous Hoodoos, right down to Dinosaur Provincial Park. It feels like you're a million miles away from Canada.
Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Price: Adult admission to Gwaii Haanas National Park costs $24.75 and senior admission is $21. Youths can visit for free.
Address: Haidi Gwaii, British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: You might have already heard about how beautiful Vancouver Island is but it has nothing on Haidi Gwaii, a group of islands off the coast of B.C. which you can reach by plane or by ferry.
The region is the ancestral territory of the Haidi Nation and it's even known as "Canada's Galapagos," according to Discover BC, due to the area's diverse plant and wildlife.
While you're there, you can visit the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve and Haida Heritage Site, a protected area with where you can see ancient totem poles and gorgeous rainforests.
Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park
Price: A park entry permit is $11 per person.
Address: Athabasca Sand Dunes Provincial Park, Saskatchewan
Why You Need To Go: You can get an actual desert-like experience right in the heart of Canada at these incredible sand dunes in Saskatchewan.
Stretching for 100 kilometres on the shore of Lake Athabasca in the northern part of the province, the sand dunes are the most active sand surface in Canada. Some of the dunes reach up to 30 metres high.
While it's difficult to explore yourself as access to the park is limited, there are guided tours to the region to help protect the environment.
Hopewell Rocks
Price: Adult tickets to Hopewell Rocks are $15.54 and children's tickets are $8.88. Family tickets for two adults and two children under 18 are $33.78, and seniors and students can visit for $13.32.
Address: Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park, New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: These stunning rock formations, also known as the "Flowerpots," can be found on the Bay of Fundy. The unique sea stacks were formed by the massive tides in the area and there's over 20 to see.
You can visit Hopewell Rocks both at high tide and low tide where you can actually walk down onto the ocean floor to see the flowerpot formations.
If you want to learn more about the rocks and the Bay of Fundy, you can also take a visit to the Interpretive Centre.
Spotted Lake, B.C.
Price: Free
Address: Osoyoos-Similkameen, British Columbia
Why You Need To Go: This lake is like nothing you've ever seen before. It has an incredible polka-dot appearance during the warmer months of the year as the water evaporates, leaving mineral pools behind.
It is a saline endorheic alkali lake situated near the city of Osoyoos in the Okanagan Valley region of British Columbia, Canada.
The lake is a sacred spot for local Indigenous communities so if you're visiting, be sure to respect the cultural and natural significance of the lake and don't enter or disturb any of the natural formations. There is a viewpoint by the side of Highway 3 where you are able to see the lake from a safe distance but you shouldn't go any closer.
Red Sands Shore, P.E.I.
Price: Free
Address: Prince Edward Island
Why You Need To Go: This area on the southern coast of P.E.I. is famous for its spectacular red sand beaches that are unlike any other spot in Canada.
You can visit spots like Cavendish Beach or Thunder Cove Beach where you'll be able to see huge stretches of red sand, dunes and look out on the sparkling blue ocean.
There are also so many different hiking trails to check out the scenery even more.
Flowerpot Island
Price: Admission for adults is $8.50 admission per adult + ferry fee and for seniors, it is $7.25 plus ferry fees. Youths can visit for free but ferry fees may apply and group tickets are available for $16.75 plus ferry fees.
Address: Flowerpot Island, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Fathom Five National Marine Park, Flowerpot Island is like a tropical escape right in the heart of Ontario with its bright turquoise water.
The island is named after the stunning flowerpot shaped rock stacks and to get there, you'll need to get a ferry from Tobermory.
As well as hanging out by the water, there are hiking trails on the island and places to camp.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.