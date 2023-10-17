This Alberta Park Is Full Of 'Hauntingly Beautiful' Rocks & It's Like A Mini Trip To Arizona
Explore the place that dinosaurs once roamed. 🦖
Visiting Dinosaur Provincial Park is like stepping into another world, and with a unique landscape that many probably don't associate with Canada.
The long stretches of amber-hued and "hauntingly beautiful" rocks and the dry terrain of the badlands would look at home in places like Arizona — but the stunning landscape is in Alberta waiting for you to explore it.
Stepping onto the Canadian badlands won't only be like stepping into another world, but also back in time. Dinosaur Provincial Park got its name for a reason — because of the historic creators that roamed the land seventy-five million years ago.
The conditions of the environment made it ripe for the preservation of dinosaur bones, and according to the Alberta Parks website "over 150 complete dinosaur skeletons have been discovered" here.
The amazing discoveries in the park have led to it becoming a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the UNESCO website said that the park "contains some of the most important fossil discoveries ever made from the 'Age of Reptiles.'"
While exploring the park and some of its history at the visitor centre exhibits, you can also hike the trails within to explore the breathtaking landscape.
Walk alongside the unique rocks and hoodoos that make this spot famous and keep an eye out for the wildlife inhabiting the park today. That wildlife includes different types of snakes and some furrier friends like rabbits and deer.
There are also tours you can take around the park to gain some knowledge while you explore.
This provincial park is only 2.5 hours away from Calgary too, making it the perfect destination for a weekend adventure.
Dinosaur Provincial Park
Address: Dinosaur Provincial Park
Why You Need To Go: This magical place is uniquely beautiful and makes for an adventure-filled trip.