7 Beautiful Road Trips In Alberta That Every Autumn-Lover Should Experience At Least Once
Summer is slowly drawing to a close, which means crisp fall air and sweater weather are just around the corner. Fall is also the perfect time to head out in the car on an epic Alberta road trip.
From stunning valleys where you can hike surrounded by golden larches to festive pumpkin patches, there's so much to explore in Alberta as soon as fall rolls around.
Grab your besties and a PSL and get ready to hit the road to visit these perfect Alberta road trip spots.
Larch Valley
Price: Adult day passes to Banff National Park cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
For Parks Canada shuttles to Moraine Lake, adult tickets cost $8 per person. Senior tickets cost $4 and youths can travel for free.
Address: Moraine Lake, Banff National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: While Alberta doesn't get the burnt orange and red hues of fall leaves like other parts of the country, nothing compares to the province's stunning golden larch trees.
Larch Valley is perhaps the most popular hike during the fall and it's for a good reason. The hike takes you around Moraine Lake's stunning blue waters, before heading up to the iconic valley of thousands of golden trees and gorgeous views of mountain peaks.
The best time to see the larches in all their glory is from Mid-September to early October so you'll want to plan a trip ASAP.
While you can no longer drive your own car up to Moraine Lake to start the hike, there are plenty of public transit options that will take you up to the lakeshore.
Prairie Gardens
Price: Tickets start from $17 for those aged 13 and older. Admission for kids aged 3 to 12-years old starts from $15.
Address: 56311 Lily Lake Rd., Bon Accord, AB
Why You Need To Go: This huge farm, around 40 minutes north of Edmonton, is home to almost every fall activity you could imagine.
You can wander around a half-acre pumpkin patch, get stuck into some pumpkin painting, head to a spooky haunted house or get lost in mazes made of hay bales, corn and more.
If that's not enough, Prairie Gardens is home to its very own "Pumpkin Corn-i-val," complete with all your favourite carnival games with a festive twist, like a pumpkin ring toss and pumpkin bowling.
If you're hungry, Prairie Gardens also serves up delicious seasonal treats like fudge and pumpkin pie.
Canmore
Price: Free
Address: Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for all those autumn vibes, look no further than Canmore.
With stunning views of snowy mountain peaks and the iconic Three Sisters mountain range, Canmore is the best spot to wander around as the weather turns cooler.
The adorable small town is packed to the brim with cozy cafes, adorable local boutiques and restaurants that are perfect to explore as the leaves start to turn.
The spot is also just a short drive from the stunning mountain peaks of Kananaskis, with beautiful larch-packed hikes and sparkling lakes to take in.
Saskatoon Farm
Price: Free
Address: #20 80181 338 av. E., Foothills County, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for an easy day trip from Calgary, Saskatoon Farm is almost like its own charming small town.
The farm is named after some of its most famous produce -- Saskatoon Berries -- and you'll be able to pick up everything from freshly baked Saskatoon pies and Saskatoon butter tarts to loaves of sourdough bread from the bakery.
While you're visiting you can explore their garden centre or check out tons of local produce at the farmer's market.
On September 16 and 17, 2023, the farm is also hosting its annual Fall Fair with dozens of local vendors selling goods and plenty of live music to give you those fall feels.
Peter Lougheed Provincial Park
Price: Day passes cost $15 per vehicle. You can also buy a yearly Kananaskis Conservation Pass.
Address: Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, Kananaskis Country, AB
Why You Need To Go: For spectaular mountain views and sprawling forests of golden larches, look no further than Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.
The area is home to some of the province's most stunning fall hikes such as Pocaterra and Ptarmigan Cirque, which you'll be able to enjoy without having to contend with the summer heat.
You'll also be able to check out crystal clear lakes such as Upper and Lower Kananaskis Lakes, which are the perfect places to take in the crisp fall air.
Fairmont Banff Springs
Price: Adult day passes to Banff National Park cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: No trip to Banff is complete without a visit to the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs hotel -- and it's even more spectacular in the fall.
The "castle in the Rockies" is every bit as grand as you'd expect, with huge stone walls and suits of armour. For the most impressive views, make a stop at the Surprise Corner viewing point to see the historic building surrounded by alpine forests and mountains.
Even if you can't afford to splurge on a stay, you can grab brunch at the stunning Vermillion Room, a French brasserie serving up Eggs Benedict and crepes, or check out the Waldhaus Pub, a Bavarian-style hidden gem with a stunning beer garden.
Dinosaur Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Dinosaur Provincial Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: One of Alberta's most impressive landmarks – and one that should be on anyone's fall bucket list – is a visit to Dinosaur Provincial Park.
The park is around a 2.5 hour drive from Calgary, but it truly feels like you've entered another world.
While exploring Dinosaur Provincial Park – which is actually a UNESCO World Heritage Site – you'll be able to head right down into the depths of huge canyons and catch a glimpse of enormous hoodoos.
While it's a beautiful spot to visit any time of year, you can't beat a stunning sunrise over the canyons during the fall.
The site is also known for its connection to the prehistoric times, with so many fossils found in the area over the years. It's like stepping into a real life Jurassic Park.
