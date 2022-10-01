I Went On My First Fall Hike In Banff & Here's What You Need To Know Before Going
It can take a lot of planning!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Banff is home to some pretty stunning hikes year round, but when fall hits the province, it's the perfect time to head and see some of the gorgeous golden larches.
My friends and I decided to do the Larch Valley hike and it's one of the most popular fall hikes for a reason as there are golden trees as far as the eye can see.
This was my first time hiking in the fall, and I wasn't too sure what to expect but what I learnt is there is a surprising amount of planning involved.
If you're taking a trip to see the larches this year, here are some things you should know.
It's worth booking transport in advance
The hike to Larch Valley kicks off at Moraine Lake so it's pretty beautiful from the get-go. However, if you've ever tried to actually park at Moraine Lake, you'll know that it's a struggle and the car park can fill up as early as 3 a.m.
If you want to avoid an extra early wake-up call, consider booking public transport to the lakeshore instead. You can get a bus from Banff town or Lake Louise Ski Resort that will take you straight to the lake and you'll avoid any disappointment.
If you do want to drive, make a backup plan in case the parking lot is full so you haven't wasted a trip.
Move quickly
Fall really doesn't last long in Banff and as soon as the larches turn to gold, there's a really short window of time to see them in their full glory so if you're looking to make the trip, now's the time.
Mid-September to early October is peak larch season so don't miss out. The last thing you want after a four-kilometre uphill hike is to be disappointed by the lack of larches.
Wear a million different layers
Fall in Alberta is so unpredictable. One day there'll be snow and the next will be hot and sunny. Wearing layers when hiking is important but it's extra important in fall.
I went from wearing a t-shirt, hoodie and a hat to just a tank top within about an hour on the trail.
Trails can get super busy
Larch Valley is definitely one of the most popular hikes to tackle at this time of year so prepare to come across a lot of people on your way up and down the valley.
If you're an impatient hiker, prepare to navigate around lots of people on the narrow trail.