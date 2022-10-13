8 Alberta Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall & You Can See Glowing Pumpkins After Dark
These sound like a gourd time. 🎃🍂
There's nothing more festive for the fall season than a pumpkin patch and luckily Alberta has a ton of them to visit and there are even pumpkins after dark events filled with thousands of glowing gourds.
If you're looking for the perfect fall activity, look no further as these pumpkin patches are filled to the brim with orange gourds to explore and you might even find the perfect one to take home.
These Alberta spots not only have hundreds of pumpkins, but they also serve up sweet treats, have corn mazes to explore and petting zoos too.
Calgary Farmyard
Price: $21.95 per person
When: Until October 30.
Address: 284022 Township Rd. 224, Rocky View County, AB
Why You Need To Go: While there are a ton of pumpkins set up to make some stunning fall photos, you'll able be able to visit the animals at the petting zoo too. On weekend evenings, the farm even has a stunning light display so you can enjoy it all day long.
Prairie Gardens & Adventure Park
Price: From $17 per person
Address: 56311 Lily Lake Rd., Bon Accord, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can explore a 15-acre pumpkin patch to find your perfect gourd as well as several different mazes and a haunted house. You can even grab yourself a slice of delicious pumpkin pie for the ultimate fall vibe.
The Jungle Farm
Price: $9 per person
When: Until October 31.
Address: 28120 Township Rd. 362, Red Deer, AB
Why You Need To Go: As well as picking out your perfect pumpkin, you'll be able to enjoy a ton of farm activities like the cowboy corral, an electronic pumpkin maze and wagon rides.
Pumpkins After Dark
Price: $21.95 per person
When: Until October 31
Address: 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W., Calgary, AB and 11020 75a St. N.W. #102, Edmonton, AB
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkins After Dark isn't your average pumpkin patch. You'll wander through a trail of over 6,000 perfectly carved glowing pumpkins with sculptures and artwork that are unlike anything you've ever seen.
Accessibility: Some areas may be difficult to navigate and will require assistance
Kraay Family Farm
Price: From $19.05 per person
When: Until October 15
Address: Site 6, Box 9 RR 1, Lacombe, AB
Why You Need To Go: There's no shortage of things to do at this farm. You can fire away with the pumpkin cannon, grab some sweet treats at the sugar shack or even get toasty at the s'mores pit.
Butterfield Acres
Price: From $16.99 per person
When: Until October 30
Address: 254077 Rocky Ridge Rd., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: After spending a few hours wandering through the pumpkin patch and taking plenty of stunning photos, you can warm up by a crackling fire pit with hot chocolate or apple cider.
Edmonton Corn Maze
Price: From $14 per person
When: Until October 23
Address: 51529 Range Rd. 262, Spruce Grove, AB
Why You Need To Go: Edmonton Corn Maze not only has a huge pumpkin patch, but it also is home to an enormous themed corn maze to explore. While you're there, you can head to the cute farm shop to pick up treats.
Lethbridge Corn Maze
Price: $12 per person
When: Until October 31
Address: 104051 Range Rd 224, Lethbridge County, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can start off an adventure by making your way through this huge corn maze, before picking out the perfect pumpkin. There's also a petting zoo where you can meet tons of goats, donkeys, llamas, chickens and more.