things to do in alberta

This Magical Event Is Coming To Alberta & You Can Walk Through Thousands Of Glowing Pumpkins

Jack-o-lanterns like you've never seen them before! 🎃

Calgary Staff Writer
​A tunnel of pumpkins. Right: Carved pumpkins.

The spirit of fall reawakens! A magical Halloween event is heading to two Alberta cities next month and you'll be able to wander through trails of thousands of carved, glowing pumpkins.

Pumpkins After Dark is bringing brand-new displays of pumpkins to Winsport (Calgary) and Borden Park (Edmonton), from late September through to Halloween (full details below). These are jack-o-lanterns like you've never seen them before!


As part of the event, over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins will be used to create stunning sculptures, with music and special effects to bring them to life.

Not only will there be some of the spookiest Halloween characters, but impressive displays of carvings like dinosaurs and dragons and pop culture icons will also stand tall.

If you want to learn more about the incredible process of carving, there will also be live demonstrations happening throughout the event. So you'll be able to take home some tips to give your own jack-o-lanterns a spooky twist.

There will be a ton of pumpkin photo ops as well as a popular fall treats and sweets up for grabs.

Tickets need to be bought online as none will be available on-site.


Pumpkins After Dark

Price: Tickets for those ages 17 are $21.95

When: September 22 – October 31, 2022 (Calgary) and September 29 - October 31, 2022 (Edmonton)

Address: 88 Canada Olympic Rd S.W., Calgary, AB and 11020 75a St. N.W. #102, Edmonton, AB

Why You Need To Go: You can wander through thousands of hand-carved pumpkin sculptures and displays to get in the Halloween spirit

Accessibility: Some areas may be difficult to navigate and will require assistance

Website

