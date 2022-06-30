7 Underrated Alberta Spots That Make For An Epic Summer Road Trip
Grab your besties, some food and fill up your tank!
The warm months make for an ideal time to hop in your car and get out of the city to explore. If you're lucky enough to be in Alberta, a road trip is a great way to see everything from hot spots to hidden gems.
The cost of fueling your car shouldn't hold you back from getting out there
Between now and July 24, 2022, Mucho Burrito has $200,000 worth of prepaid Esso/Mobil gas gift cards available to be won, including ten grand prizes of $2,500.
For your chance to win, just go into a Mucho Burrito near you and order a combo with any size burrito, a side or dessert and a drink. Then, snap a pic of your receipt and upload it to their contest site.
Grab one for the journey and take the road less travelled to these seven underrated spots across Alberta.
Hike On Hoodoos Trail
Price: $2 parking fee
Address: Coulee Way, Drumheller, AB
Why You Need To Go: This trail is named after the unique mushroom-shaped pillars made from sand and clay you can spot along the way.
It only takes about 30 minutes to complete the loop, but it's near many other trails and attractions worth checking out (like the Atlas Coal Mine National Historic Site or "World's Biggest Dinosaur").
Spot Wildlife At Beaver Boardwalk
Price: Free
Address: 408 Collinge Rd., Hinton, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can spot adorable beavers, deer, owls and other animals while trekking along the world’s longest freshwater boardwalk.
One of the best times to spot the beavers working away is in the early evenings, and it's about a 3-hour drive from Edmonton
Stargaze From The Jasper Planetarium
Price: $29+ per person
Address: 1 Old Lodge Rd., Jasper, AB
Why You Need To Go: The night-sky view from the Rockies is a not-to-be-missed experience this summer — and the last thing that should keep you from this spectacle is the cost of gas.
You can sign up for tours in Jasper's dark-sky preserve that include time in the planetarium and access to some seriously powerful telescopes.
Cruise Along The Bow Valley Parkway
Price: Free
Address: Bow Valley Parkway, AB
Why You Need To Go: While the fastest way to get from Banff to Lake Louise is by taking the Trans-Canada Highway, this parkway is definitely the scenic route. Be sure to fuel up as the drive takes about an hour.
Word to the wise: check online to make sure the whole road is open, as there are sometimes closures for wildlife crossings.
Explore A Spooky Ghost Town
Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime
Price: $15 per adult
Address: Highway 3 Crowsnest Pass, Blairmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: Underneath the pile of rocks at the bottom of Turtle Mountain is the town of Frank — or what's left of it.
Get the best view at the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre, where you can also learn more about the town's history and what happened to make this Canada’s deadliest rockslide.
Cool Off In Hard Luck Canyon
Price: Free
Address: Range Road 125A, AB
Why You Need To Go: Make your way to a lovely little waterfall near Whitecourt, where you'll also pass a birch tree forest, a wooden bridge and a canyon.
Why You Need To Go: Make your way to a lovely little waterfall near Whitecourt, where you'll also pass a birch tree forest, a wooden bridge and a canyon.

The hike is pretty easy and only takes about 20 minutes, but it's the perfect spot to dip your feet in the cool water, take some pics and have a picnic.
Spelunk The Canmore Caves
Price: $135+ per person (plus tax)
Address: 129 Bow Meadows Cres., Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for adventure, you should spend a day exploring Rat's Nest Cave in Canmore with a seasoned guide. You can reward yourself with a night at the Mystic Springs Chalet afterwards to soak in a relaxing hot pool.
From gorgeous hikes to adrenaline-raising cave exploring, having fun in Alberta this summer is sure to work up an appetite.
Just like your car needs fuel, your body does too
While you’re there, don't forget to enter their Fuel Up and Go contest for a chance to win some free gas to keep the adventure going all month long.
To learn more about Mucho Burrito and their Fuel Up and Go contest, visit their website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
