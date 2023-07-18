8 Charming Small Towns In The US That Are Just A Road Trip Away From Alberta
Dig out your passport and hit the road! 🚗
If you live in Alberta, chances are you've spent your fair share of time visiting some of the province's most stunning small towns. However, if you're in search of some new destinations to explore this summer, look no further than some of the most charming small towns you can find in the U.S.
These towns mean crossing over the border so you'll need to have your passport handy, but you can check out some truly unique parts of the world including Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park as well as plenty of adorable small towns without even booking a flight.
If you're looking to venture further south, these adorable small towns in the U.S. are worth digging out your passport to visit.
Whitefish, Montana
Why You Should Go: Just on the outskirts of Glacier National Park, the adorable town of Whitefish is the perfect place to stop and rest during a busy weekend of hiking.
Due to its location, Whitefish is an outdoor lover's dream with tons of hikes, biking trails and outdoor activities at your fingertips. The town itself also has tons of stunning shops and restaurants to check out.
If you're looking to relax, you can even hang out on the stunning sandy beach on the shores of Whitefish Lake.
The town is just over three hours drive from Alberta, making it the perfect weekend getaway.
West Yellowstone, Montana
Why You Should Go: You might know Yellowstone from the famous Western TV show but you can also visit the stunning town of West Yellowstone in Montana and it's just six hours from Alberta.
From West Yellowstone, you can also visit a ton of Yellowstone National Park's most famous landmarks including the magical Grand Prismatic Spring and the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, where the lower falls are most than twice the height of Niagara Falls. You may even spot some bison on your travels.
You can also relax at the nearby Yellowstone Hot Springs, one of Montana's many natural thermal springs and take in the stunning surrounding landscape while you're there.
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Why You Should Go: Canmore, Alberta may have doubled for Jackson in The Last Of Us but you can visit the real-life small town in Wyoming with an eight hour drive from Alberta. It is a longer road trip, but the experiences are definitely worth the trek.
The gorgeous mountain town is famous for its ski resorts but it also has plenty to do in the summer months around the Teton mountain range including fly fishing, rock climbing, hiking, horse riding and cycling.
The area is also perfect for stargazing and if you head out at night, you'll be able to see the magical night sky and twinkling stars above the mountain tops.
Big Sky, Montana
Why You Should Go: The town of Big Sky is super close to Yellowstone National Park and it takes just over five hours to drive there from Alberta.
As well as being a huge ski resort, you can do so many adventurous activities around the town from hiking to whitewater rafting and zip lining across the Gallatin River.
The town itself is packed to the brim with restaurants, bars and shops to check out too so you can take some downtime between adventures. Throughout the summer, you can check out free concerts and farmers' markets every week so there's plenty to keep you occupied.
Red Lodge, Montana
Why You Should Go: Nestled right beside the Beartooths, Montana's highest mountain peaks, you'll find the charming Western town of Red Lodge.
You can drive down to Red Lodge in just over six hours from Alberta and it's the perfect spot to find some true Western hospitality. The popular skiing spot also has plenty do in in summer including climbing, hiking and horseback riding through the stunning Montana landscape.
If you want a guaranteed wildlife sighting, you can check out the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge where they care for tons of animals that can't be released back into the wild including bears, wolves, bison, racoons and more.
Livingston, Montana
Why You Should Go: The small town of Livingston is nestled on the banks of the Yellowstone River and it's actually less than a five hour drive from Alberta.
Livingston is surrounded by stunning mountains and has tons to do from shopping or taking in some culture at one of the town's many museums and galleries such as the Museum of the Rockies or the Livingston Center for Art.
The town is just an hour away from the stunning Yellowstone National Park too so you can head out on a ton of outdoor adventures such as visiting Old Faithful, a natural geyser that occasionally erupts shooting water and steam up to 180 feet in the air.
Bonners Ferry, Idaho
Why You Should Go: This small town in Idaho's panhandle is just over three hour's drive from Alberta and you'll be able to check out the area's stunning lakes and rivers and tree-covered mountains.
While visiting Bonners Ferry, you can check out the adorable farmers market or the Boundary County Museum which delves into the history of the area.
There are plenty of outdoor activities to keep you occupied surrounding the town too, including hiking Roman Nose Lakes, a 6.4-km out-and-back trail through Kaniksu National Forest.
If you're visiting, you can also drive part of the stunning Selkirk Loop, a 450-kilometre scenic drive around the Selkirk Mountains in Washington, Idaho and B.C.
Hood River, Oregon
Why You Should Go: You can get a taste of the U.S. Pacific Northwest and visit the small town of Hood River with an under 10 hour drive from Alberta. While it's a longer drive, you won't regret it once you see the stunning road trip scenery through the Rockies, Washington and Oregon.
Around the town, there are several stunning biking trails so you can either bring your own wheels or rent them to explore all the stunning scenery the area has to offer.
The town itself has a ton of adorable restaurants, bars and cafes to check out as well as unique shopping. You can even take a breather at the Hood River Lavender Farms where you can walk through rows of stunning purple blooms.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.