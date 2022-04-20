NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

us cities that look like europe

These 6 Charming Towns In Southern USA Are Like Visiting Europe Without The Plane Ride

You can travel to Spain, Germany, Greece & Switzerland on U.S. soil! ✈️

Colorful houses in historic Rainbow Row in Charleston, SC. Right: City streets with tourists at sunset in Florida.

Ekaterina Hashbarger | Dreamstime, Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime

Traveling to Europe is pretty expensive, but you can find European-like cities across the Southern U.S. that will have you tricked into thinking you hopped the pond.

These 6 cities each have their own European charm that will make you feel like you're traveling abroad, without the flight.

From colorful Mediterranean vibes to quaint Alpine villages, each of these towns has something unique to offer.

St. Augustine, FL

Why You Need To Go: St. Augustine is filled with elaborate Spanish architecture that will make you feel like you’re walking down la Calle en España.

Website

New Orleans, LA

Why You Need To Go: New Orleans isn’t just Bourbon Street bars and Mardi Gras parties. The city has tons of French & Spanish history — the gorgeous Spanish balconies and vibrant Creole culture are unmistakable.

Website

Helen, GA

Why You Need To Go: You’ll literally feel like you’re in Germany when you visit Helen, Georgia. Every building in the town resembles a chalet that you would find in the Bavarian Alps and there is German food galore.

Website

Little Switzerland, NC

Why You Need To Go: This small town off the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina looks like you’ve made a pit stop in Switzerland. Grab a bite at the Switzerland Cafe & General Store or find a good book at the town's famous Little Switzerland's Books & Beans.

Website

Tarpon Springs, FL

Why You Need To Go: Tarpon Springs is known for its rich Hellenic heritage and the many Greek restaurants and bakeries that line the town’s main street, Dodecanese Boulevard. Plus, it's right on the Gulf of Mexico so the crystal clear waters will make you feel like you're island hopping in Greece.

Website

Charleston, SC

Why You Need To Go: While Charleston may be full of American history, it has all the charms of a European city. The cobblestone streets and colorful houses give off a Mediterannean-influenced vibe, and the cute patios throughout the city will remind you of Europe.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on November 12, 2020.

