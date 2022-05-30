13 Surreal Places In Alberta That You Have To Visit At Least Once In Your Life
It's a beautiful province! 😍
There is no doubt that Alberta should be on your travel bucket list if you're heading to Canada. The province is full to the brim with gorgeous mountains, turquoise lakes and enormous canyons to explore. There are endless surreal and scenic spots to visit.
From the famous blue waters of Lake Louise to the fiery rocks of Waterton's Red Rock Canyon, there are some truly incredible places in Alberta that you definitely need to make time to see at least once in your life.
If you're looking for some of the most surreal places in the province, these are the spots you should be visiting.
Valley Of The Ten Peaks
Price: Free
Address: Moraine Lake, AB
Why You Need To Go: Right in Banff National Park, you can reach the Valley Of The Ten Peaks where you'll get incredible views of Moraine Lake as well as the surrounding peaks. In the summer, the valley is full of wildflowers too.
Abraham Lake
Price: Free
When: Year-round, but the ice bubbles are at their best from early January to mid-February
Address: Nordegg, AB
Why You Need To Go: Abraham Lake may be artificial but it's stunning to visit at any time of year. The lake is at its best in winter when the water freezes and thousands of bubbles get trapped in the ice making the most incredible winter backdrop.
Dinosaur Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: Brooks, AB
Why You Need To Go: Dinosaur Provincial Park is a must-visit in southern Alberta. There are loads of different hiking trails to follow that lead you through stunning canyons and hoodoos that wouldn't look out of place in Arizona.
Lake Louise
Price: Parking at the Lake Louise lakeshore is $12.25 per vehicle a day
Address: Lake Louise, AB
Why You Need To Go: As famous as it is, Lake Louise should be on everyone's travel bucket lists when visiting Alberta. The turquoise lake sits just between the mountains and it really reminds you how special the Rockies are.
Sunwapta Falls
Price: Free
Address: Icefields Pkwy., AB
Why You Need To Go: As one of the most stunning spots on Icefields Parkway, no Rockies road trip is complete without a trip to Sunwapta Falls. You can see the rushing water from the Athabasca Glacier split into two rivers with a tiny island between.
Red Rock Canyon
Price: Free
Address: Waterton National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Set in Waterton National Park, Red Rock Canyon looks completely out-of-this-world. The stunning red canyon has a blue creek running straight through the middle and it's the perfect place to dip your toes on a warm day.
Crypt Lake Trail
Price: Shuttle Ferry costs $31 per person
Address: 101 Waterton Ave, Waterton Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This adventurous Alberta hike has it all, from ferry rides to waterfalls and caves. You'll also get to spend time at the most stunning crystal clear lake here.
Moraine Lake
Price: Free
When: The road to Moraine Lake usually opens in May and closes after the Thanksgiving weekend
Address: Moraine Lake, AB
Why You Need To Go: This lake is one of the most famous in Canada, and for a good reason. You can watch the sunrise over the turquoise water and surrounding mountain peaks.
Red Rock Coulee
Price: Free
Address: County Of Forty Mile No. 8, AB
Why You Need To Go: These huge spheres of red rock look like they could be found on the surface of Mars. Measuring up to 2.5 meters across, the concretions are among some of the largest in the world.
Mistaya Canyon
Price: Free
Address: Icefields Pkwy., AB
Why You Need To Go: You'll be able to watch a rushing river weave its way through Mistaya Canyon here. Surrounded by forest and with amazing mountain views, it's one of the most beautiful places to visit on Icefields Parkway.
Maligne Lake & Spirit Island
Price: Free
Address: Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This serene lake is one of Alberta's most well-known. While here you can look out at the beautiful and secluded Spirit Island set in among the mountains/
Salt Plains
Price: Free
Address: Wood Buffalo National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can walk barefoot across the salt mounds in Wood Buffalo National Park. While they are right at the very top of the province, the salt plains are worth the visit, to see a completely unique landscape.
Icefields Parkway
Price: Free
Address: Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: When travelling between Banff and Jasper, you'll get spectacular mountain views for the entire trip and as well as be able to stop off at glaciers, waterfalls and canyons.