10 Charming Small Towns In Canada That Locals Wish You Didn't Know About (PHOTOS)
Ready for a summer road trip?
If you've been looking for things to do in Canada this summer, it might be time to get your parents' old map out.
Because no matter where you live, there are so many quaint and beautiful small towns in Canada to visit, some of which may just be a short road trip away from you.
To narrow down some of the best small towns in Canada, we went directly to Canucks themselves, and asked Canadians via the Narcity Canada Facebook page, "What are the best little-known cities/ towns in Canada?"
Some of the spots recommended honestly look a bit unreal, with rich history, picturesque views, unique architecture and plenty to do during the warmer months.
So, here's a look at some lesser-known but absolutely gorgeous small towns in Canada, which will surely provide inspiration for your next staycation.
Almonte
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This former mill town in the eastern portion of Ontario features boutique shops, heritage buildings and waterfall views of the Mississippi River. As one Facebook user puts it, it's "almost too pretty."
It's no wonder that this little town has become a favourite when it comes to filming Christmas movies, with films such as Christmas Scavenger Hunt and Candy Cane Candidate having been shot here.
So, if you feel like you want to step inside a Hallmark movie, you know where to go!
Canmore
Location: Alberta
Why You Need To Go: Located amongst Alberta's Rocky Mountains, Canmore is known for its proximity to some incredible summits.
Even apart from that, it's a nature-lover's paradise with many popular hikes, including the popular Grassi Lakes Trail, nearby.
Meanwhile, ten minutes away is Grotto Canyon, which is another great trail with smooth limestone walls, waterfalls and turquoise blue lakes.
If you get tired of hiking, there are also epic restaurants, buzzy art galleries and countless boutique-style stores to keep you busy.
Dawson City
Location: Yukon
Why You Need To Go: If you're ever visiting the northwest part of Canada, a trip to Dawson City is apparently in order.
The vibrant community has a rich gold rush history, which began in 1896, and you can see snippets of its history around every corner.
While this quaint city now features a much smaller population than back in its heyday, it still has an active gold mining and tourism industry, a thriving arts scene and colourful buildings that are just so photo-worthy.
Another reason to visit? It's a great place to catch a glimpse of the northern lights!
Elora
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: Ontario's Elora is just bursting with small town charm, while its 19th century buildings and cobblestone streets will transport you straight to Europe.
And if simply escaping to another country (or at least feeling like you have) is not enough for you, then don't worry because there's just so much to do there, from hiking and camping to taking a dip in the famous Elora Quarry. In short — you won't be bored here!
It's little wonder one Facebook user called it "a hidden gem in Ontario that no one knows about."
Lunenburg
Location: Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: There are many reasons to pay a visit to this beautiful town in Nova Scotia — and the fact that the Old Town is designated a UNESCO World Heritage site is just one of them.
The walkable town features so many colourful houses and buildings set on water, some of which date as far back as the 18th century, making this one of the most picturesque small towns in all of Canada.
Mahone Bay
Location: Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: Located just a quick drive from Lunenburg is the quintessential small town of Mahone Bay — an essential pitstop if you're already in the area.
The town features historic colourful houses, while its backdrop of three churches on the waterfront is iconic.
Once you're done taking photographs, you can check out the popular biking trails, eclectic water sport opportunities and cozy eateries.
Nelson
Location: B.C.
Why You Need To Go: A B.C. gem, Nelson is a vibrant mountain town that sits along Kootenay Lake, guaranteeing picture-perfect mountain and water views pretty much everywhere you go.
It's also got a thriving arts scene, a number of great restaurants and plenty of stunning heritage buildings that will transport you to another era.
Paris
Location: Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This quaint town is located on the edge of the Grand River, so expect plenty of idyllic water views alongside cozy cafes, photogenic boutiques and speciality shops.
History buffs can take a browse through the Paris Museum, but if it's wildlife and nature that you're after, there are loads of hiking trails and canoeing opportunities too.
It's so pretty here that you can definitely tell locals wish it was better hidden. As one Facebook user put it, "Don't come to Paris Ontario — we have enough tourists!"
Saint Andrews
Location: New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: Saint Andrews is a quaint and walkable town that you can explore on your own.
Apart from offering stunning water views, Saint Andrews is a historic town that promises colourful heritage buildings and dozes of gorgeous photo opportunities.
If you're looking for something a tad different, there are whale watching cruises and an aquarium, and there's so much beautiful nature on your doorstop, like Kingsbrae Garden for example.
White Rock
Location: B.C.
Why You Need To Go: As one Facebook user put it, "White Rock, B.C., is Canada's best kept secret!"
And it's hard to disagree.The seaside town is built along an eight-kilometre sandy beach, and features Canada's longest pier.
Other cool reasons to pay a visit include milder temperatures, great food, and a popular farmer's market. Sounds like the perfect summer adventure, right?
